SOLAS: The many benefits of adopting older cats and kittens

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

Welcome to the start of the fall season … hope you enjoy all the pumpkin spice, bonfires and apples that go along with it.

Speaking of pumpkins, look at these little cutie pumpkins. They might look familiar to you. This is Bailey and Guinness, made famous on social media when they were teeny tiny bottle babies. Look at them now! Still super cute at 6 months old. They are now FIV negative and full of love and fun to give. They let you hold them like babies; they love the laser toy, taking naps, being up in high places and sleeping anywhere there’s space. They will be good in any home with any other animals and humans. They are a BOGO deal at just $125 for both.

For some unknown reason, they have not yet been adopted. This is totally baffling to us. The only thing we can think of is because they are a bit older than some kittens, they don’t appear as “cute” as some of the tiny babies. Looks can be very deceiving. These little guys are so special. They are full of kitten energy and ready to take on the world in a new home.

Unfortunately, this is a common problem with adult cats and older kittens. They often get passed over for the little “cute” ones. This is such a shame. There are so many benefits of adopting older cats and kittens.

Most of the time — including the two featured here — they are already litterbox trained, know how to behave in a household and are ready to share their love. The other big benefit is you can see their true personality much easier in an older cat. You can tell if they are high energy or chill or if they like dogs, children or other cats. You can even find out their favorite toys and places to sleep!

Lastly, older cats are often so grateful for a loving home. They give that love 1,000 times back to you in purrs, headbutts and nose kisses.

So what do you say, can you give these two wonderful kittens a new furever home? If not them, will you consider another older cat when you are in the market to adopt again? We hope so.

On a different note, we do want to mention that new SOLAS T-shirts are now available from Bonfire Funds. We are selling them AT COST — not as a fundraiser — just to help more people get shirts and get our name out there. They range from $22 for T-shirts to $38 for hoodies. You can check them out at bonfire.com/standard-solas-shirts. Please visit the site and buy a shirt, or 12!

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.