SOLAS: The tale of Calypso

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

Many of our supporters and followers feed and oversee a group of unowned outdoor cats who have been fixed and vaccinated (TNR). We call these colonies. When a “newbie” shows up, it’s routine to try to assess if this new one is healthy and then get it fixed and vaccinated too, so it can live a healthy life within the colony. However, sometimes we discover that the new kitty is a friendly stray in need of some real help. Such is the case with Calypso.

We will never know Calypso’s full back story, but what we know is that she showed up in a feral colony. She was severely malnourished and was suffering from a corneal injury to her left eye. With infection in both eyes, and a hungry tummy, she somehow found food with this group of feral cats. The wonderful colony feeders determined she was friendly and took her in and contacted S.O.L.A.S.

Over the course of the last two months while Calypso has been in foster care, she has received antibiotics; high quality, high protein food; probiotics; a quiet place to rest; lots of love and, of course, the medical treatment she needed. Her left eye was enucleated (removed), she was spayed and vaccinated and, of course, wormed. Calypso is now ready to find her new forever home.

She is named with a female Pirate’s name — Calypso — one who hides, but she does not hide from you. She is a very friendly, loving feline. She does like to look for treasures and among her favorites are little pom-pom balls and binding strips for quilts. And she likes to hide “things,” especially the bits of litter that end up on the tile, and the morsels of dry food that fall from her dish, those end up swept under her bowl. This is a task that keeps her busy daily. Her foster mom is grateful for her housekeeping assistance. She enjoys drinking from a stream of water from the bathroom faucet and will wait patiently on the counter until you arrive to turn it on.

Calypso is purrfectly happy to be an indoor cat and would do well in an apartment or smaller home. She is currently residing in a very large sewing room (complete lower level of a house) and enjoys watching her foster mom cut and sew. Her biggest desire is that her person is near. She doesn’t seem to mind being alone and will tell you all about her day and cover you with kisses when you return. She enjoys a window, watches the birds, but shows no desire to go out.

A tortoiseshell cat in the true sense of the word, she has a mind of her own. Being held or carried around is not her favorite, but she will climb up in your lap by her own decision. If you are a new person, she might hiss at you, but that is all it is, a hiss: “I don’t know you, so back off for a minute until I get to know you.” She understands “no” and is easily diverted to the proper scratching area or off the countertops. She loves to be brushed and tolerates nail clipping with the assistance of another person. Her personal hygiene is of upmost importance and she grooms herself regularly and uses her litter box like a princess. At her foster home, she has been exposed to a large dog. She doesn’t seem to mind him if he stays in his own space.

If this sweet, loving, lovable little pirate’s story has touched your heart and you are looking for a new best friend, contact SOLAS at adopt@solaspetadoption.org.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption, or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.