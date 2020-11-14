SOLAS to host 'kitty shower' in lieu of annual chili dinner

Welcome to November, the season for thankfulness and the next edition of Cats, Cats, Cats ...

This is a very special edition of our column. Instead of featuring a bunch of cats, we will feature just one so we have time to tell you about two wonderful things.

The first wonderful thing is simply a “thank you” to a supporter named Pamela Main. We are ever so thankful for your donation to SOLAS in memory of your daughter.

The next thing is a big announcement: Because of COVID-19, we are not able to host our annual chili dinner and auction this year. Instead, we are hosting a kitty shower.

From Nov. 15 through Dec. 4, Support Our Local Animal Shelter will gratefully accept donations from our Amazon wishlist (tinyurl.com/solaslist), monetary donations via Paypal (paypal.me/solaspetadoption) and e-gift certificates from places like Pet Stores, Walmart, Menards and Farm Supply stores.

Thank you in advance for your donations. It might be a slow year for the rest of us, but the kitties don’t know that.

Lastly, we couldn’t close without showing you just one cutie kitten.