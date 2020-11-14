SOLAS to host 'kitty shower' in lieu of annual chili dinner

Welcome to November, the season for thankfulness and the next edition of Cats, Cats, Cats ...
This is a very special edition of our column. Instead of featuring a bunch of cats, we will feature just one so we have time to tell you about two wonderful things.
The first wonderful thing is simply a “thank you” to a supporter named Pamela Main. We are ever so thankful for your donation to SOLAS in memory of your daughter.
The next thing is a big announcement: Because of COVID-19, we are not able to host our annual chili dinner and auction this year. Instead, we are hosting a kitty shower.
From Nov. 15 through Dec. 4, Support Our Local Animal Shelter will gratefully accept donations from our Amazon wishlist (tinyurl.com/solaslist), monetary donations via Paypal (paypal.me/solaspetadoption) and e-gift certificates from places like Pet Stores, Walmart, Menards and Farm Supply stores.
Thank you in advance for your donations. It might be a slow year for the rest of us, but the kitties don’t know that.
Lastly, we couldn’t close without showing you just one cutie kitten.
Frank’s story with us began on a hot day at 90th and L Streets in Omaha. A kind, young man stopped traffic to pick him up from the pavement that had burned his little pink paws. It took many bottles of kitten formula and sleepless nights to help him grow big and strong. Now, he’s a kitten to be reckoned with.
Frank likes to play with the other kittens but he dearly loves to lay on a chest or neck. He always wants to be with people. And who could blame him? Humans are his “people.” Frank will be ready in a few weeks after vetting.
As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted, and microchipped prior to adoption.
If you want to help but can’t adopt right now, there are a lot of other way to help. You can foster or donate.
You can contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 or more information on adoption or volunteering.
Get a dose of adorable in your inbox
Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week!