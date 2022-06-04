SOLAS: Upcoming fundraiser sure to be great time

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

As a reminder on June 11 we are having our next fundraising event. It will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. at Kikkers Bar, 1503 Ave. C in Council Bluffs. We will have live music by Pog Mo Thon, great food, cold drinks and lots of raffles. This is something new for us and we are super excited about it! Thank you so much to the bar, the band and other people who are making this possible. Please come join us, have a drink, enjoy the music and support our cause.

Also, we need volunteers for the June 11 fundraiser. We need people to help setup, run the event and clean up afterwards. This is a wonderful opportunity to help a GREAT cause if you don’t have the ability to time to foster or means to donate, but you have a little time. Or even if you do foster and donate — please help us anyway! You can email volunteer@solaspetadoption.org to let us know you want to help.

Speaking of donating — It’s time for us to do a little begging again. We are super short of supplies like dry Purina kitten chow, canned wet food, scoopable litter and Breeders Edge kitten formula. We also short of the money to buy these items for ourselves. So, if there is anyway you can donate a few bucks to us or send some supplies our way, we would be SUPER appreciative. These items can be purchased off one of our Amazon or Chewy.com wish lists (which automatically sends to the correct address) or you can contact us and we’ll make arrangements to get them if you purchase locally. The Amazon wish list can be found at: tinyurl.com/solaslist and the Chewy list is at https://tinyurl.com/solaschewylist or you donate funds for us to purchase the supplies via Paypal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption.

And now for something a little different! We have three wee little British kitties for you. OK, they are from Iowa, but they think they are British. Meet Ipswich, London and Foggy Bottom.

Named by their foster dad after his Air Force stay in England, these three girls are the siblings of Thor and Loki (now adopted ) that were featured a few weeks ago. Because of vetting, they took a bit longer to get ready but are now ready to find their FUREVER homes. If you couldn’t have guessed by the picture of the cat in the blanket, London is the cuddliest one. She loves to purr and get attention.

The other black cat is Ipswich. She is outgoing. She loves to play and wrestle and isn’t afraid of anything.

Foggy Bottom, the lone gray cat of the litter, is the shyest. She plays with cats great but is a little scared of people. She does climb onto laps, beg for food, and steak snacks whenever she can. She would probably do best with at least one other playful kitty friend. All three have been fostered with other cats, kids and a dog so are good for just about any home.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption, or anything at or call us at 402-577-0213.