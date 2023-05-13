Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

This week, we want to discuss weather preparedness and your pets. Maybe not the most exciting topic, but important, nonetheless. It’s spring in the Midwest, which means the potential for severe weather. Lot of us have a weather radio, flashlight, other emergency supplies, but how many of us have emergency plans for their pets?

What do you need to be prepared for a weather emergency with your pets? That will very a bit from animal to animal — you need to think about what your pet uses on a daily basis. The very basics to have are food, water, litterbox and pet carriers for cats and a leash for dogs. You will also want to make sure you have a few days supply of any necessary medications your pet takes. But the number one important thing to have for your pets in an emergency is identification! All pets should have both a visible ID tag as well as a microchip with current registration in case that collar tag gets lost or damaged.

So, what do you do with your pets if severe weather arises? Having all the supplies ready in your storm shelter will make things a lot easier for you. All you need to do then is put the cats or small dogs in the carriers and bigger dogs on leashes and take down to the shelter. Keep them with you until the severe weather passes.

On a similar note, animals are easily spooked by storms, let alone severe weather, so do not let them go outside to use the bathroom. Even if it’s time for them to go, one accident in the house beats a lost pet in a storm.

So far, we’ve been concentrating on stormy weather, but there are other emergencies also. Think fires, floods, etc. In all of these cases, the most important thing to have for your pet is the same identification as above. Both a visible tag and a current microchip. Some emergencies are difficult to plan for and expect ahead of time, but you can still do your best to be ready. Have pet carriers and leashes in a readily accessible place in case of fire or flood. But if the emergency comes up too quickly, think fast and even a pillowcase with the top held closed will suffice for cats in an emergency, if a real carrier is not available.

Do not risk your life to save your pets, but if you can safely do so, get your pets to safety also. They depend on you.

On a lighter note, this week we’d like to reintroduce you to Lulu. Born in foster care, She is about 3 months old and the last of her litter to be adopted. She is quite scared and would do best in a home with another cat and a patient owner. True to her coloring, she was born with what we in rescue call “tortitude.” From day one, she has been spicy. She is available for adoption now!

All SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. Animals are often available for adoption through their foster homes directly or at PetSmart in Council Bluffs most Saturdays. If you have interest in a particular cat, please email or call us.

If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything else.

You may also call us at 402-577-0213.