SOLAS: You know you want one of these cats

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the latest chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts those who participated in the Betty White Donation Day, both to our rescue and all others. What a wonderful way to remember a wonderful woman.

Next, a reminder that the low cost vaccination clinic is coming up on Feb. 12, just in time for pet licensing season so mark your calendars! The event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bomgaars, 2073 E. Kanesville Blvd.

This week we are going to take another detour from just showing animals off and have another little discussion.

We are sometimes asked why we recommend some cats for some homes and others for different types of ones. It’s actually fairly simple, different cats have different temperaments and different needs. Even as a small kitten, while more difficult than an adult cat, it’s sometimes possible to tell what kind of house a cat would be best for.

If a cat is easy going, a home with children might work out great. But if a cat is scared, shy or has special needs, then an adult only house might be better suited. It sometimes happens that a person falls in love with the look of a certain cat, but it’s not right for their house and we have to say no and d It’s never possible to be 100% certain but we certainly do our best to make sure both kitty and new family are happy with their choice.

Now onto a couple ADORABLE cats.

First, we have an absolutely amazing pair. Wayne is an orange/white tabby and Garth is a flame point Siamese mix and they are a bonded pair found near Fontenelle Forest in Bellevue, Nebraska. Wayne is outgoing, talkative and friendly. Garth is quite shy and will need some patience. Together, they just party on! They are both about 3 months old.

Next, we have another cutie patootie! Robert is a 4-month-old love bug with a stub tail. Found stuck between 2 cement poles, he had slight injuries and was super hungry. Fully recovered, he is wonderful with dogs, cats, and your lap! And loves Mac n Cheese!

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-77-0213 for more information.