Sorting through the hype regarding black cats and Halloween

With roughly two weeks before Halloween, we often get asked if we adopt out black cats this time of year.

In short, of course we do.

As with any adoption, we try to find the right pet for each owner. Crafting well-matched adoptions is important for the animal as well as the owner. We believe most, and hopefully all people, who are paying to adopt any pet are doing it for the right reasons and will love and take care of those pets.

Are there “bad apples” out there? Of course there are, but that is true with everything in this life, and we are doing our best to help find great homes for the thousands of pets in our care each year. Due to the myriad of ways people can people can acquire “free” pets, we would rather be the ones they adopt from, knowing that their pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped helping to keep them safe.

Hopefully, this article will help explain the reasoning behind our decision to treat adoptions around Halloween and the days leading up to it like any other time of year. While there is no doubt that black cats are associated with mystery and possess stealth-like behavior, for example think house panther, there are certainly unavoidable thoughts about these wonderful creatures.