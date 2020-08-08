Special events may look different in 2020 but they are still important and will remain great!

A lot has changed, but a lot has stayed the same and this year, it’s especially true.
Humans and animals prove their resiliency over and over again.
We get kicked down and bounce back. We stumble, yet we figure a new way to solve a problem. Sometimes good things really do emerge from scary or simply unknown situations.
Most of 2020 falls into this category. We are a strong community — supportive of our kids, our schools, our sports, the elderly and so many nonprofits.
Couples and families attend fundraising dinners, participate in 5K runs (even if they’re not a runner), buy raffle tickets, donate auction baskets and share posts on social media pages to help their favorite charities.
When COVID-19 emerged, the world seemed to stop for a bit. It has picked up, but then fear strikes that it might shut down again in some way or another. Many nonprofits, who rely on the support and generosity of friends and neighbors, foundations, grantors, and local businesses had to reassess and figure out next steps for their operations and fundraising needs.
The roles of these nonprofits and the missions they fulfill never took a break.
Veterans still needed healthcare, children still needed daycare and education, the hungry still needed a meal, and stray and abandoned animals still needed a place to go for help, healing, and a second chance. Midlands Humane Society is proud to be here.
We remain dedicated to helping not just the animals who come to us, but also helping the people with those animals.
We are so appreciative of the awesome community that believes in us and supports us. We have remained open for business during this pandemic. We continue to adopt out animals, return lost pets to owners, accept animal surrenders, provide food via a pet food pantry when able and care for the animals that come to our doors under a wide variety of circumstances.
We appreciate your patience with our appointment-only model which lasts through Aug. 15 (subject to change). Our next two fundraising events are rapidly approaching, and we would love to have your support. These events will look a little different this year, but their success is very important to our general operation.
First up will be our Wags & Wheels Car Show, held at Thunderbowl, 1900 Madison Avenue in Council Bluffs on Sunday, Aug. 30 from noon to 4 p.m., (awards at 3 p.m.).
There will be live music from Radio Pilot, food and drink specials, raffle prizes and adoptable animals. Due to COVID-19, we are limiting the participants to the first 75 registrations and we request guests to practice social distancing and frequently use hand sanitizer while with us.
If you register by Aug. 17 (and there are still open spots) you will receive a free collectible t-shirt and dash plaque.
Our Platinum Sponsor for this event is Sherry G. Bills-Taylor; Gold Sponsors are Urgent Pet Care and Council Bluffs Veterinary Clinic; and Silver Sponsors are John & Leslie Southard, Wolf Brothers Western Store & Boots for Less and Paddington Station.
You can easily register online at www.midlandshumanesociety.org, and if you have questions, please contact Kori at 712-396-2264 or email knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org. Following that just a few weeks later is our annual Gala, “2020 Vision.” Because of the size and scope of this event, we decided that it needed to go virtual.
We hope you can join us from the comfort of your couch, lazy boy recliner or even from your car on Friday, Sept. 18 from 7 to 7:45 p.m., for the live-streamed portion of the event full of heartwarming stories, video chats, live and silent auctions and adoptable animals.
Better yet, if you register by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, you will be entered to win a $100 VISA gift card. Auction items can be viewed and bid upon for an entire week before the official live-streamed event. To learn more about this event, go to www.midlandshumanesociety.org/events. You can also register online or text MHSGala2020 to 243-725.
MHS Pet of the Week: Kip is a 2.5-year-old neutered male Black Lab. He is a fun-loving guy ready to join an active home.
He is outgoing and affectionate, but he is a big guy and is very strong. Kip can be skittish with some fast movements, so we recommend kids aged 10 or older that can recognize when he needs space. He is working on his social skills with other dogs and can get overstimulated easily, so we think he would be most successful with an easy-going female dog or as the only dog.
Abby is a petite grey and white 1-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair who arrived as a stray.
Gracie is a 3-year-old spayed female Pitbull/English Bulldog mix. She is a happy go lucky gal and she has a big attitude in a small body.
She enjoys the company of people and running around the yard. She would be happiest in a home with kids 12+ or adults only and we think she would do best as the only pet in the home. Gracie is looking for a home in an area without a breed ban.
Sweetie is a 1-year-old spayed female domestic tortoiseshell who is simply adorable.
We are open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday through Friday noon to 6 p.m.
Make an appointment to visit these great pets or any of their friends.
