Start your engines for the MHS annual Wags & Wheels Car Show

Picture this: the windows rolled down with the wind blowing through your hair as you drive along the winding hills of Iowa, all while soaking up the sunshine on a beautiful day.

This sounds like time well spent, no matter if you are young or old, or maybe even for your dog enjoying the breeze on his face. You can be riding along in a sporty coupe, a classic truck or a hot rod and feel like you are flying.

If you like cars of any kind, get ready for the fourth annual Wags & Wheels Car Show held to benefit the animals at the Midlands Humane Society. This car show will once again be located at Thunderbowl and McCoy’s Bar & Grill, 1900 Madison Avenue in Council Bluffs.

We know car owners are rearing to get out, have some fun and show off their pride and joy at our car show and the public is equally excited to attend. Wags & Wheels is set for Aug. 29 from noon to 4 p.m., with awards distributed at 3 p.m. There is no rain-out date.

We strongly encourage pre-registrations, which helps the day of the event run smoothly, but as long as we have room in the parking lot, we will accept registrations on the day of the event starting at 9:30 a.m.