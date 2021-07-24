Start your engines for the MHS annual Wags & Wheels Car Show

Picture this: the windows rolled down with the wind blowing through your hair as you drive along the winding hills of Iowa, all while soaking up the sunshine on a beautiful day.
This sounds like time well spent, no matter if you are young or old, or maybe even for your dog enjoying the breeze on his face. You can be riding along in a sporty coupe, a classic truck or a hot rod and feel like you are flying.
If you like cars of any kind, get ready for the fourth annual Wags & Wheels Car Show held to benefit the animals at the Midlands Humane Society. This car show will once again be located at Thunderbowl and McCoy’s Bar & Grill, 1900 Madison Avenue in Council Bluffs.
We know car owners are rearing to get out, have some fun and show off their pride and joy at our car show and the public is equally excited to attend. Wags & Wheels is set for Aug. 29 from noon to 4 p.m., with awards distributed at 3 p.m. There is no rain-out date.
We strongly encourage pre-registrations, which helps the day of the event run smoothly, but as long as we have room in the parking lot, we will accept registrations on the day of the event starting at 9:30 a.m.
This year, please register at motosho.com. Here you can enter your vehicle, class of entry and even securely pay using PayPal. If you prefer, you can also access this site through our website, midlandshumanesociety.org on the About Us page. If you have any difficulty doing this online, you can still register by contacting me at knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org or 712-396-2264.
The first 100 registrants will get a collectible Dash Plaque, featuring this year’s design. All participants that pre-register by Aug. 1 will get a free collectible Wags & Wheels Car Show t-shirt. Shirts can also be purchased for just $20.
Drag Daddy Studios, a well-known artist based in Oklahoma, designed the fun, colorful shirt this year and it is amazing. As in past years, there will be 13 categories consisting of Sports, Original, Muscle, Truck, Ford, Ford 2000 and newer, GM, GM 2000 and newer, Mopar, Mopar 2000 and newer, Rat Rod, Street Rod and Foreign.
We will also have five “Best of” categories and they are Best in Show, Best Paint, Best Engine, Best Custom and Best Interior. There will be live music, food and drink specials from McCoy’s Bar & Grill, raffles, silent auction prizes, a 50/50 Raffle, adoptable animals from MHS and lots of camaraderie among all the car show participants, many of whom have been with us since year one.
We will offer a shuttle bus again this year, so have no fear if the Thunderbowl parking is full. You can park right around the corner and down the hill at East Side Christian Church, 331 Bennett Ave., in Council Bluffs and be safely and conveniently dropped off right near the door.
Stay tuned, as we will give regular event updates, information on our incredibly supportive sponsors, and other pertinent information as the event nears. If you have questions, please contact me.
Don’t forget, today and Sunday are the final days of National Adoption Week, courtesy of PetSmart Charities. Reduced adoption fees can be found on cats, kittens and numerous dogs. PetSmart Charities always makes donations when they adopt out Midlands Humane Society cats, but this week they are increasing these gifts.
MHS staff and volunteers will be at PetSmart in Council Bluffs with adoptable animals from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Sunday. Additionally, cats and kittens can be found during business hours at PetSmart, N. 73 Plaza, in Omaha.
Adoptable animals can always be found at Midlands Humane Society, 1020 Railroad Ave. in Council Bluffs.
Each weekend, we are open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and during the week from noon to 6 p.m.
Through the generosity of PetSmart Charities and so many generous animal-loving customers who donate funds, PetSmart Charities is able to offer grants and life-saving programs to numerous animal shelters and rescues — Midlands Humane Society being one of them.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Sherry G. Bills-Taylor and Anne Hawk:
Nagini is a 5-year-old spayed female domestic longhair. This beautiful dilute calico loves attention but would prefer to be the only animal in the home receiving that attention.
Ziggy is a 3-year-old neutered male Husky mix. Ziggy is a happy go lucky guy who seems to like everyone he meets.
Ziggy is overweight so he is looking for an owner who can commit to helping him shed some pounds. He has previously lived with other dogs and cats, but while at MHS he seems to have a high prey drive towards cats. We recommend a home with kids over 8-years-old and no other small animals.
James is a 12-year-old neutered male domestic medium hair. This older boy would love a home where he can find a good sunny spot to curl up and simply take a nap.
Jontu is a 4-year-old neutered male German shepherd/lab mix. Jontu has a ton of energy and is ready to play ball and run for hours.
He would prefer a home with kids over 8-years-old and we recommend no apartments because of his high energy level.