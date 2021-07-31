Summer means it’s time to register for the MHS Wags & Wheels Car Show

The minutes and hours roll by, and before we know it, July will be over and August is right around the corner. The heat wave this past week made most of us wish for cooler fall temperatures.
Pets, especially our dogs who love to be outdoors and take walks, are certainly not as eager to be out and about. Walking mid-day was a major no-no, as the concrete/asphalt under the scorching sun can reach incredibly high temperatures and quickly burn your pet’s paws.
Livestock surely feels the heat during these dangerous highs. Offering shade and lots of fresh, cool water is imperative for yourself, your pets and even wildlife. If you can, consider keeping a bowl of water outside for squirrels, birds and other critters who need to cool off.
For those of you who relish the summer heat, have no fear as summer is sticking around for a while — bringing a lot of fun in the sun. For those of you who adore this season, there is a lot left of summer to help keep you entertained.
One thing to look forward to is the fourth Annual Wags and Wheels Car Show to benefit the animals at the Midlands Humane Society. An excellent way to beat the heat and enjoy the last blast of summer is for you to take the time on Aug. 29 to participate in this amazing fundraiser while enjoying the camaraderie of a car show.
Feel the beat of a live band, drink a cold beverage and eat a juicy burger, while taking a chance at winning a raffle prize or silent auction item and last, but not least, viewing lots of amazing cars.
We invite you to register your vehicle and spend the day with us at the Thunderbowl, 1900 Madison Ave. in Council Bluffs. While we encourage pre-registrations for the car show, we will happily accept registrations the day of, as long as parking spaces remain. We hope to have nearly 125 cars at this year’s event.
The day-of registrations will be accepted from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The day will go more quickly and easily if your sign up early. Please pre-register at motosho.com.
If you prefer not to enter your information online, you can still sign up in person at Midlands Humane Society, 1020 Railroad Ave., or mail in a form (available at the shelter or at on our website, midlandshumanesociety.org) along with your payment and we will enter your details online.
Registrations completed by Aug. 1 will get a free collectible event t-shirt and the first 100 entries receive a unique Dash Plaque. Additional shirts can be purchased for just $20.
The show runs from noon to 4 p.m. with distribution of trophies at 3 p.m. and feel free to come as a guest. Coming as an attendee is a great deal because you get to see all the amazing vehicles and enjoy all the other activities and there is no fee to come see the cars.
We are pleased to offer a shuttle if parking is no longer available at the event site. Overflow parking is located at East Side Christian Church, 331 W. Bennett Ave., which is just down the short access road from the entrance to the Thunderbowl.
This air conditioned, comfortable shuttle will transport you directly to the car show to enjoy all the fun. The shuttle will run from 11 a.m. to shortly after 4 p.m.
Adoptable animals will be onsite for a portion of the event and also available at our building. To date, our event supporters are as follows: platinum sponsors are Sherry Bills-Taylor and Anne Hawk; gold sponsors are Urgent Pet Care; silver sponsors are the Cimino Family Foundation, Leslie and John Southard and Paddington Station; bronze sponsors are Council Bluffs Veterinary Clinic, Clear Title and Abstract, SIRE and Arrow Towing Company.
Trophy Sponsors are Posh Pets Dog and Cat Grooming, JLS Service LLC, Leach Camper Sales Inc., Tracy Hough State Farm, Sideris Inc., Judd Knispel State Farm, DEWs Manufacturing and Restoration, Ryan Jenkins Racing, Arrow Towing Company, Brandeis Catering, McCoy’s/Thunderbowl/The Gathering Room, John and Trish Fahey, Southard and Son Salvage, Linda and Ed Kemp, Top of the Line Steel Buildings and Acura of Omaha. Shuttle sponsors are Mike and Abbie Crawford and Matt and Barb Walsh and Band Sponsor is Sharon White Appraisal Services.
MHS Pets of the Week:
Buddy is a 2 1/2-year-old neutered male Labrador. Buddy is a good boy but is looking for a quiet home that is also kid and dog free as he prefers to get all the attention.
Rocket is a handsome 2-year-old neutered grey tabbie male domestic medium hair, while Honey is a 2-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair who wears a coat of orange ... or maybe honey?
Manny is a 2-year-old neutered male Pitbull. This big guy takes a bit to warm up and show his personality, but loves to run and play tug.
Manny came in with another dog but can be reactive to other dogs on leash. He cannot be around cats as his prey drive is too high and he must be adopted outside Council Bluffs city limits.
Make sure you get signed up for the car show, we look forward to seeing you there.
If you have questions about registrations, please call Kori Nelson at 712-396-2264 or email knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org.