Summer means it’s time to register for the MHS Wags & Wheels Car Show

The minutes and hours roll by, and before we know it, July will be over and August is right around the corner. The heat wave this past week made most of us wish for cooler fall temperatures.

Pets, especially our dogs who love to be outdoors and take walks, are certainly not as eager to be out and about. Walking mid-day was a major no-no, as the concrete/asphalt under the scorching sun can reach incredibly high temperatures and quickly burn your pet’s paws.

Livestock surely feels the heat during these dangerous highs. Offering shade and lots of fresh, cool water is imperative for yourself, your pets and even wildlife. If you can, consider keeping a bowl of water outside for squirrels, birds and other critters who need to cool off.

For those of you who relish the summer heat, have no fear as summer is sticking around for a while — bringing a lot of fun in the sun. For those of you who adore this season, there is a lot left of summer to help keep you entertained.

One thing to look forward to is the fourth Annual Wags and Wheels Car Show to benefit the animals at the Midlands Humane Society. An excellent way to beat the heat and enjoy the last blast of summer is for you to take the time on Aug. 29 to participate in this amazing fundraiser while enjoying the camaraderie of a car show.