Take time to find the right dog for your lifestyle, home, yard and family

The puppy in the window is so cute. Your neighbor’s dog just had puppies and you were offered to keep one. You saw the ‘perfect’ dog at the local shelter or private rescue organization and you want to adopt.

Each one of these scenarios presents an opportunity to bring a dog into your home. Do you jump at the chance to have the first dog you see? Have you thought about what your home will be like with a new dog? While it’s true bringing any new pet into your home can introduce a great deal of fun; it can also bring challenges.

Step back to think about the breed and age of dog you are bringing home. Each dog breed will bring benefits and specific behavior traits to your life. For instance, if you like to run, maybe a Border Collie is a good fit for you. Are you a couch potato? Then a Bassett Hound may be more up your alley. You should also consider the age of the dog you want. Do you have time for a puppy? Can you provide the training they need to grow up to become well behaved dogs? Does getting up every few hours to take him outside for potty-training in the still of darkness sound horrible? Are you OK if he destroys your favorite shoes when they become his new chew toys? Maybe getting a middle aged or senior dog sounds like a better option. Are you prepared, financially and emotionally to care for your pet as she ages to keep her comfortable?