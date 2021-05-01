Thank you from everyone at SOLAS

Hello from SOLAS rescue and welcome to the next edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”
Our first order of business this week is to give everyone a big thank you! Last week was Share Omaha’s “Do Good Week” and we received lots of donations both through the website and our wishlists — both were greatly appreciated.
Since SOLAS is an entirely donation run nonprofit organization, we rely solely on donations such as these to be able to help more animals. Your love is felt by all.
While we know there are a lot of you out there looking for kittens, at this time we are asking for your patience as kitten season seems to have gotten a late start around here. We will have some available in the coming months but not at this time.
But here is a quick, adorable sneak peek of one to come.
This is Harper. She came to us when she was 26-hours-old and weighed 3 ounces. She’s now 4-weeks-old, and nearly weighs a pound. The generous donations of Breeder’s Edge kitten formula and Miracle Nipples minis were vital in helping her and her siblings grow big and strong. She will be ready for her fur-ever home in June.
Harper current resides at Purr-More Manor. What is Purr-more manor you ask? Well let me share.
Kim, an elementary art teacher, and Becky, a kindergarten volunteer, met six years ago at the Midlands Humane Society where they both volunteered as adoption counselors for the cats. They discovered a mutual addiction to crafting, chocolate and a desire to foster kittens. Apartment living made it impossible, so they decided to pool their resources and get a house with 3 bedrooms; one for Becky, one for Kim and one for kittens.
For the last five years, they have fostered over 140 felines. Many are tiny, orphaned kittens that are bottle fed, and each kitten has a story. Hank was found in the wall of a barn, Frankie was found in the road at 90th and L, Nicky was found virtually frozen to the ground and Maggie was rescued from a sewer on 5th Avenue in Council Bluffs.
There’s no end to the need so there’s no end to the love foster homes give.
As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted, and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help but can’t adopt right now, there are a lot of other way to help. You can foster or donate.
You can contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 or more information on adoption or volunteering.