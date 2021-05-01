Thank you from everyone at SOLAS

Hello from SOLAS rescue and welcome to the next edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”

Our first order of business this week is to give everyone a big thank you! Last week was Share Omaha’s “Do Good Week” and we received lots of donations both through the website and our wishlists — both were greatly appreciated.

Since SOLAS is an entirely donation run nonprofit organization, we rely solely on donations such as these to be able to help more animals. Your love is felt by all.

While we know there are a lot of you out there looking for kittens, at this time we are asking for your patience as kitten season seems to have gotten a late start around here. We will have some available in the coming months but not at this time.

But here is a quick, adorable sneak peek of one to come.

This is Harper. She came to us when she was 26-hours-old and weighed 3 ounces. She’s now 4-weeks-old, and nearly weighs a pound. The generous donations of Breeder’s Edge kitten formula and Miracle Nipples minis were vital in helping her and her siblings grow big and strong. She will be ready for her fur-ever home in June.

Harper current resides at Purr-More Manor. What is Purr-more manor you ask? Well let me share.