Thank you to those who donated to SOLAS

Welcome to December and the holiday season and welcome to the next edition of Cats, Cats, Cats ...

As always, Support Our Local Animal Shelter is thankful for our supporters and donors and we are so grateful for everyone who has donated recently through the Kitty Shower, Giving Tuesday or in general. Thank you!

Now for some very special cats to show off:

The short-haired black baby is Sadie. Sadie is a wonderful super loving kitten, She loves to nap on your lap. She on my lap now as I type this. Very playful, loves turkey, has been around my small dog. She loves her friend No. 5353 and would love to be adopted with her. They make a great team. Her date of birth is Sept. 1.

Next, we have Tulip. Tulip is a playful kitten. She loves to chase the laser pointer, hunt toy mice, and wrestle with her foster siblings. When she gets worn out, she can be found snuggling into the nearest lap. She can be a little timid with new people. She would prefer to let her sister test out new situations before she decides everything is OK. Once she decides you are not a threat, she is the sweetest girl. She will be available for adoption after she gets her rabies vaccine on Dec. 7.