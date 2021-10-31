The Dodge Connection: Grenville’s upcoming cat-tivities and a personal cat-tastrophy.

Ahhh, October. My favorite time of year.
Why, you ask?
Halloween, of course. As a black cat, I have a responsibility to seek out humans and walk in front of them, cursing them with bad luck. Or so they think. I get a real kick out of that.
My real job, however, offers little to no opportunity for deviousness. As readers of the Daily Nonpareil may recall, I, Grenville the cat, am in complete and total control of the Historic General Dodge House, which also happens to be my home. The House is Iowa’s second Historic National Landmark and the pride and joy of Council Bluffs.
I have two human assistants (Tom and Michelle) and I let them believe they are in charge. That’s leadership, right?
We also have amazing docents, volunteers, General’s Ladies and General’s Lieutenants. These folks are great, even if a few of them don’t like cats and withhold petting me. That’s my cue to jump in their lap. Did I say I wasn’t devious? Oops.
So, last week, in the Beresheim House, I was doing my rounds.
This is the house south of the Historic General Dodge House that serves as an orientation center, human offices and safe storage and allocation for my food — Fancy Feast only, please — and catnip. And, no, for the record, I don’t have a catnip problem.
As I bestride the offices, I jump on top of my humans’ desks to check up on them and make sure they are doing a good job.
Here is what I discovered.
Halloween: As a beautiful black cat, I personally supervise this event. For the third year in a row, the Dodge House will tastefully decorate for Halloween and turn most of the lights out. The House will be lit only by candles (not real ones of course, I don’t want my tail to catch fire).
It’s pretty cool to see the Historic Dodge House from this perspective.
Did you know that Mrs. Dodge and her daughter, Anne, were both involved in spiritualism and mysticism? They were. Who knows who you might find at the Dodge House this Halloween practicing these mysterious arts and traditions?
Christmas: Now, talk about a comfortable lap. Good ol’ fat Santa. Every year I tell him what I want for Christmas (yup, you guessed it, a day at the spa) but here I am still stuck at the Dodge House. That said, it looks like the General’s Ladies are planning an event called “Breakfast with Santa” on Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center.
The Hoff Center (also known as PACE) has a “no cats” policy. That’s ok. With all the children and their parents enjoying Santa, I’ll likely be ignored anyway.
New Items: Several authentic Dodge items have returned home. These include a Chinese end table, some fancy glass vases with a special name I can’t remember and a table for the library. There is also a beautiful painting of a mama pheasant with her three young. It’s entitled “The Cares of a Family,” but I call it dinner.
The best new developments involve me. I have a speaking role in the new visitor orientation video. Come visit the Dodge house and be amazed by my natural abilities in front of a camera.
In addition, probably in desperation to keep me in the lifestyle I’m used to, the Dodge House is now selling soap. What a refreshing idea. The best of the over dozen brands is Grenny’s Black Soap, the name undoubtedly inspired by my shiny fur coat. You need to stop by the Dodge House gift shop and buy some. Now!
OK ... that’s all I can remember after one of my humans gave me some catnip. Let me tell you, it’s quality. Now, what was I saying?
Oh, yeah, so get this ... I am as angry as can be. As I was about to prance out of the office, I suddenly became horrified. There, for all to behold, were my medical records. I was aghast — I hissed with spite! While a human’s medical information is protected by HIPPA, my records are supposed to be protected by CATPA. Well, there it was out for everyone to see and I quote:
“Grenville Dodge is presenting for examination and vaccination. He is friendly when you are petting him, but he gets very angry when you try to pick hum up or restrain him.”
No surprise there. You try having a strange human pick you up and throw you on a cold, metal examination table. You’d have a hissy fit too.
He goes on to insult me: “Unable to examine — hissing and growling.”
Yeah, the vet is lucky he didn’t get up close and personal with one of my canine teeth.
I’d invite you to “get up close and personal” this Halloween and Christmas seasons. Visit the Dodge House at your earliest convenience be it for the first time or again. Make sure to pet me, love me and send lots of money to me in care of the Dodge House.
Who knows, maybe if you’re good, I won’t walk in front of you this Halloween and curse you with bad luck.