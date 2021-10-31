The Dodge Connection: Grenville’s upcoming cat-tivities and a personal cat-tastrophy.

New Items: Several authentic Dodge items have returned home. These include a Chinese end table, some fancy glass vases with a special name I can’t remember and a table for the library. There is also a beautiful painting of a mama pheasant with her three young. It’s entitled “The Cares of a Family,” but I call it dinner.

The best new developments involve me. I have a speaking role in the new visitor orientation video. Come visit the Dodge house and be amazed by my natural abilities in front of a camera.

In addition, probably in desperation to keep me in the lifestyle I’m used to, the Dodge House is now selling soap. What a refreshing idea. The best of the over dozen brands is Grenny’s Black Soap, the name undoubtedly inspired by my shiny fur coat. You need to stop by the Dodge House gift shop and buy some. Now!

OK ... that’s all I can remember after one of my humans gave me some catnip. Let me tell you, it’s quality. Now, what was I saying?