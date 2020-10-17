The felines of fall

Welcome to Fall.

You’d think we would be done with kittens by now but this has been a weird year. We still have some kittens available, and four of them will be featured today.

Naomi is a young black and white kitten. She has the softest medium length hair, and is an avid cuddler who enjoys being held like a baby. She will lay in your arms and touch your face with her jelly bean toes. She rubs herself all over her “person” while purring like a Ferrari. Naomi is the cure for boredom and solitude because she simply will not permit it.

Next is Charlotte. Charlotte is a charming calico kitty with patches of orange and black and gray stripes. She loves to wrestle and pounce with her siblings. She’ll drink out of your glass if she has the chance. Charlotte is curious, brave and will play with your toes then curl up next to you and purr a sweet, soft lullaby.

The last one or rather ones here are not quite as young but are still kittens.

Brothers Doc and Ringo are never far apart. They both have a gray tint in part of their mostly black fur. Loving, playful and would be great with kids and or other pets.