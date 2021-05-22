There are many ways to celebrate National Dog Rescue Dog Day

As an animal shelter, we celebrate rescue dogs every day. But because rescue dogs have squiggled their way into the hearts and homes of so many, some of you may have noticed that we just officially celebrated them.

Although National Dog Rescue Day was on Thursday, make sure you take time this weekend to do something special for all the dogs in your life.

There are countless ways to make a difference in a dog’s life every single day. It could be something grand like a long hike or a puppy playdate followed by an amazing chew bone, a new toy and a scoop of ice cream. It could also just be a quick walk around the block that you’ve done a hundred times or maybe take a few minutes to toss a tennis ball in the backyard.

By doing something special for your dog(s), you aren’t just making your dog happy, you are adding joy to your own life.

National Rescue Dog Day was founded by Lisa Wiehebrink of Tails That Teach to bring awareness to the countless number of amazing dogs in shelters waiting to be adopted, to promote humane education for young children and to encourage owners to spay/neuter their pets. The day was inspired by her dog Cooper who was rescued in 2009 and is now the main character in the Tails That Teach book series that help educate children how to be kind and gentle to their pets.