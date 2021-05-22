There are many ways to celebrate National Dog Rescue Dog Day

As an animal shelter, we celebrate rescue dogs every day. But because rescue dogs have squiggled their way into the hearts and homes of so many, some of you may have noticed that we just officially celebrated them.
Although National Dog Rescue Day was on Thursday, make sure you take time this weekend to do something special for all the dogs in your life.
There are countless ways to make a difference in a dog’s life every single day. It could be something grand like a long hike or a puppy playdate followed by an amazing chew bone, a new toy and a scoop of ice cream. It could also just be a quick walk around the block that you’ve done a hundred times or maybe take a few minutes to toss a tennis ball in the backyard.
By doing something special for your dog(s), you aren’t just making your dog happy, you are adding joy to your own life.
National Rescue Dog Day was founded by Lisa Wiehebrink of Tails That Teach to bring awareness to the countless number of amazing dogs in shelters waiting to be adopted, to promote humane education for young children and to encourage owners to spay/neuter their pets. The day was inspired by her dog Cooper who was rescued in 2009 and is now the main character in the Tails That Teach book series that help educate children how to be kind and gentle to their pets.
Rescue dogs often overcome extreme obstacles, trauma and fear. Yet they are able provide comfort, security and friendship as family pets.
With training, they contribute to the independence of people with disabilities as service animals and give comfort to the elderly. In these circumstances, they become our eyes, ears or legs as well as our best friend.
Rescue dogs can also provide a variety of therapeutic benefits. Children, teens and adults with autism may benefit from services and just the friendship provided by trained rescue dogs. Pets show unconditional love which can help give people the emotional support needed to make it through tough situations.
Remember, dogs are a part of your life, but to a dog, you are their whole life. Here are some suggestions to help animal shelters or rescues near you.
Adopt: If there is room in your life for a dog, consider adopting and giving one a forever home.
Volunteer: Many dogs abandoned to shelters benefit from socialization and extra time with humans. By enlisting as a volunteer, you can learn to walk and train shelter dogs to make their transition to a home easier.
Help a shelter: Shelters always need support. In addition to financial donations, shelters have a list of much needed items such as food, blankets, toys, treats and leashes. You can also host a fundraising event such as a bake sale, car wash or other event to raise funds which you can donate to the shelter.
Spay or Neuter: Be responsible for your pets. Overpopulation is the number one reason shelters exist.
Educate: Teach young children the importance of kindness, unconditional love, and responsible care of all animals.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Omaha-CB HouseCall Veterinarian:
Hazel is a 1-year-old spayed female lab mix who is a sweet girl who starts off shy, but warms up quickly. She does have some guarding tendencies with her kennel and her food so her adopter will need to be willing to provide training to help her work through those issues.
Sloth is a 5-year-old neutered male American bully. He is a big goof that has no clue how strong he is. He loves attention and wants nothing more than to be a happy boy.
We recommend older kids because of how strong Sloth is and how jumpy he gets when excited. He’s also very vocal, so a home with room to play is recommended.
Sloth must be adopted outside city limits due to the breed ban.
April is a lovely 1-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair.
Jorge is a 3-year-old neutered male cattle dog mix. This handsome guy is a sweet gentleman that knows sit and shake and would benefit from some extra exercise to lose his extra weight.
See these pets’ full profiles and all their friends at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.