These cats have been in the shelter for too long

Welcome to another edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats”
This week’s column looks a little different than usual.
You might think to yourself, hmm have I seen this these cats before? Yes you have, because this week we are featuring three of our longest-term fosters who need your help the most.
They may have been featured once or even twice before but their furever home has not been found yet so help us make this the week for them.
First is beautiful Snowflake. She is four-years-old, fully vetted and spayed. She requires a home with no dogs or cats — no exceptions. She becomes very angry and defensive when she is around them ... unknown why.
Her owner passed away so we have no history about her. She was then passed through two animal shelters which put her stress level out of control. But alone she’s a sweetheart. Can we find this beautiful stressed out cat a home of her very own?
Next is sweet momma Jasmine. Why she hasn’t been snatched up is unknown. She has been in our care for many moons, and has had kittens that have all been adopted out and she is still waiting for her turn. Jasmine is a Tortie with amazing green eyes. She was a very protective, good mom and still is always looking for her next meal — she loves to eat! Jasmine is super sweet and will make someone an amazing furbaby. She is approximately 2.5-years-old.
Last is one that might be new to you. His name is Bobbi (no picture available). Bobbie is a neutered male with a bob tail. He is sweet, loving and playful. But will only sit on your lap on HIS terms. He is VERY shy at first and will take at least a month to get settled in. Born July 7, 2018, he is a food hound and loves to try to snaggle food from your plate. Yes, that is a no-no but he will still try. Great with other cats and a small dog but would be scared of kids as he has never been around them. He is neutered, current all shots, chipped and great with the litter box. He loves to chase toys and will carry his “caught” prey around the house.
If you are wanting to adopt a kitten or know someone who is, please contact SOLAS as we have these three and many more.
As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted, and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help but can’t adopt right now, there are a lot of other way to help such as fostering or donating.
SOLAS is proud to announce we now have made donating easier. We have an Amazon wish list at amzn.to/34DD697.
We are especially in need of foster families right now as we have an abundance of needs for cats of all ages to come to into our rescue. You can contact info@solaspetadoption.org for more information.
