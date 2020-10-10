These cats have been in the shelter for too long

Last is one that might be new to you. His name is Bobbi (no picture available). Bobbie is a neutered male with a bob tail. He is sweet, loving and playful. But will only sit on your lap on HIS terms. He is VERY shy at first and will take at least a month to get settled in. Born July 7, 2018, he is a food hound and loves to try to snaggle food from your plate. Yes, that is a no-no but he will still try. Great with other cats and a small dog but would be scared of kids as he has never been around them. He is neutered, current all shots, chipped and great with the litter box. He loves to chase toys and will carry his “caught” prey around the house.