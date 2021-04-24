This is why we do what we do

About that time S.O.L.A.S switched to doing primarily cats, which was fine with me — puppies are a lot of work.

I also was asked to join the board and become a care coordinator. What that means is that I assist other fosters homes with vaccinations, microchips, medications and general questions that they might have.

Since then, my circumstances have changed and I am no longer fostering but am still on the board and a care coordinator. But my heart is still with the animals.

I have seen so many amazing things while with S.O.L.A.S., from great adoption stories like pairs of bonded senior cats finding a home together to sister cats having babies days apart and raising them together in my foster room. I’ve seen so many kittens come and go that I couldn’t remember their names anymore if held to a fire poker.

There have been sad moments too, like the 20-year-old sweet old man cat who died of a broken heart when his owner passed away and we had to move him to my house, and neonatal babies lost to unknown circumstances. But overall, it has been an experience filled with joy. For every sad story, there are 100 happy ones.