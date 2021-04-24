This is why we do what we do

Hello from SOLAS rescue and welcome to the latest edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”
Our first order of business this week is a big one. Today is the final day of “Week of Good” with Share Omaha. Since S.O.L.A.S is an entirely donation run nonprofit organization, we rely solely on donations such as these to survive to help more animals. Visit bit.ly/3esuPcN to donate.
This week’s column is going to be a very personal one to me. It’s the story of how I came to be, and stay, involved with S.O.L.A.S and why I love what I do.
My name is Sarah and my story begins about 15 years ago with another rescue. Through that rescue I learned the love of fostering and rescue work. Due to unforeseen circumstances that rescue had to close its doors and I found myself looking for a new rescue “home.”
I called around, researched online and found some rescues but none felt like a good fit. Then I found S.O.L.A.S. and it was an instant match.
I loved the people, the policies and procedures that this organization used. I started as a foster parent right away.
One of my first fosters was a dog that had just had puppies in the shelter. I took her and the puppies and raised them until the puppies were old enough to adopt out.
I ended up adopting momma dog and she is with me to this day.
About that time S.O.L.A.S switched to doing primarily cats, which was fine with me — puppies are a lot of work.
I also was asked to join the board and become a care coordinator. What that means is that I assist other fosters homes with vaccinations, microchips, medications and general questions that they might have.
Since then, my circumstances have changed and I am no longer fostering but am still on the board and a care coordinator. But my heart is still with the animals.
I have seen so many amazing things while with S.O.L.A.S., from great adoption stories like pairs of bonded senior cats finding a home together to sister cats having babies days apart and raising them together in my foster room. I’ve seen so many kittens come and go that I couldn’t remember their names anymore if held to a fire poker.
There have been sad moments too, like the 20-year-old sweet old man cat who died of a broken heart when his owner passed away and we had to move him to my house, and neonatal babies lost to unknown circumstances. But overall, it has been an experience filled with joy. For every sad story, there are 100 happy ones.
That is the reason I continue volunteering with this organization. If you want to join us, please let us know. We’d love to have you. And if you can’t volunteer, you can donate, either monetarily or from one of our item wish lists on Amazon and Chewy.
Just one last note — just for cuteness’ sake — the babies pictured here are only 15-days-old. They and their semi-feral mom came to us when their babies were discovered under a porch. They are just opening their eyes and starting to wobble around. They will be adopted out in about three months.
As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted, and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help but can’t adopt right now, there are a lot of other way to help. You can foster or donate!
You can contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 or more information on adoption or volunteering.