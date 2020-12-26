Three beautiful kittens ready for homes

Merry Christmas and welcome to the next edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats.”

As always SOLAS is thankful for our supporters, donors and especially grateful for everyone who has donated recently through the Kitty Shower, Giving Tuesday or in general.

We also thank everyone who has adopted lately, it’s been a wonderful adoption boom! Thank you.

This week our kittens are all a little different but special in their own ways.

First is Lefty. Why is he called Lefty? Look at his picture and figure it out!

Lefty was likely born with a congenital eye issue.

It required surgery to remove the eye but couldn’t be done until he was about 4-months-old — he is now 5-months-old. This means he has been in foster care all this time and is super loving.

Even with just one eye, he gets around great with no problems at all. His adoption donation is $75.00.

Next is Sushi. What a cute name for a cute kitten. Sushi is 4 to 5-months-old and super playful.

Her adoption donation is $125.00.