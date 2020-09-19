Three cats looking for their furever homes

Hello and welcome to this week’s edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”
This week we have three adorable little cats.
The first is anything but what his name suggests.
Zero is quite a character and about one year old. He is confident, athletic and affectionate. He likes high spots, is comically animated and very playful. He has gotten along with other cats in foster care but I am sure he will need time to adjust in a new home.
We don’t know about dogs and suggest a home with adults and older kids because he does have a willfulness about him.
Next is Cassidy. His estimated date of birth April 24, 2019. He came into foster care as a stray when he was a kitten with his brother Sundance. A handsome young fellow when he was adopted but he was just too much for the resident cat. Regrettably returned, this is what they say about their time with Cassidy.
“He is very human cuddly. Loves attention. The most affectionate cat I have every seen. Loves to be petted non-stop. Loves to play with toys and will and jump high trying to get them. He will try to be dominate with other cats but if they stand their ground, he will back down. He is very shy at first.”
Cassidy will need patience and time to process change in his environments. When he feels safe he is a very pleasant, well-mannered cat. Playful, loving and agreeable with the other cats in his foster care home.
Bane was a rescue from a recycling warehouse by a group who is working at the TNR site. Friendly not feral got him a chance for foster care and adoption. Estimated day of birth is May 11. However, he is a little fellow who loves to snuggle with Boo a young black cat he has chosen as his best friend. He seems to seek out companionship with other cats. and will be a darling pet. Bane will do well with friendly dogs and gentle kids.
As always, SOLAS animals are fully vetted, and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, but can’t adopt right now, there are a lot of other way to help. You can foster, donate food, litter or cash
