Three cats looking for their furever homes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hello and welcome to this week’s edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”

This week we have three adorable little cats.

The first is anything but what his name suggests.

Zero is quite a character and about one year old. He is confident, athletic and affectionate. He likes high spots, is comically animated and very playful. He has gotten along with other cats in foster care but I am sure he will need time to adjust in a new home.

We don’t know about dogs and suggest a home with adults and older kids because he does have a willfulness about him.

Next is Cassidy. His estimated date of birth April 24, 2019. He came into foster care as a stray when he was a kitten with his brother Sundance. A handsome young fellow when he was adopted but he was just too much for the resident cat. Regrettably returned, this is what they say about their time with Cassidy.

“He is very human cuddly. Loves attention. The most affectionate cat I have every seen. Loves to be petted non-stop. Loves to play with toys and will and jump high trying to get them. He will try to be dominate with other cats but if they stand their ground, he will back down. He is very shy at first.”