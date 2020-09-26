Three kittens available starting Monday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Welcome to another edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”

S.O.L.A.S rescue is proud to show you three adorable, ornery kittens this week.

We love these beautiful foster kittens so much, but it is time for them to get spayed, neutered and on to their forever homes. They will be ready to go starting Monday.

Mia is an adorable 11-week-old gray short haired kitten.

Naomi is a beautiful black and white long hair kitten.

Charlotte is a cute calico with some black and white tabby stripes.

All of these kittens have been raised with other cats of various ages by one of our most wonderful foster families.

If you are wanting to adopt a kitten or know someone who is, please contact SOLAS as we have these three as well as many more.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help but can’t adopt right now, there are a lot of other way to help. You can foster or donate food, litter or cash.

We are in need of foster families right now as we have an abundance of cats of all ages coming into our rescue.

You can contact info@solaspetadoption.org for more information.