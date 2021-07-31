 Skip to main content
Tie dye shirts and kittens available at SOLAS
Tie dye shirts and kittens available at SOLAS

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”

Thank you to everyone who stopped by to visit us at Pick a Pooch adoption event last weekend. We ended up adopting out five cats. It was a successful (but exhausting) two days.

We have lots of beautiful hand made tie dyed shirts left in many sizes for $20 each. Let us know if you are interested in one or two.

We are finally starting to get through the vetting backlog and are getting most of our kittens ready to go.

Today we are featuring four kittens from the same litter. They were found in a hollow tree. They are super sweet, well socialized and will be ready for adoption very soon.

First is Cocoa, and he is such a handsome boy. He is the best eater in the crowd. He loves to be held and puts up a storm.

He has beautiful coloring, and the vet called him ASN Mitted mink. They thought maybe some Siamese mix but I think Abyssinian.

Next is Hemmi, and he is a sweet independent little guy. I can find him off by himself when the others are in a pile. He’s loving and likes his belly rubbed.

Then we have Elmer, the baby of the group. He eats chicken but will still only drink from a bottle. He is a sweetheart and loves to be held and get tummy rubs. A very sweet little guy.

Last is Olive, and she is the only girl in the group. Her brothers have made her tough so she holds her own in wrestling. She is very sweet and loving with such a sweet face.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters or you can donate supplies through our Amazon wish list at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption.

Contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 for more information.

Cocoa
Elmer
Hemmi
Olive
