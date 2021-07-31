Tie dye shirts and kittens available at SOLAS

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”

Thank you to everyone who stopped by to visit us at Pick a Pooch adoption event last weekend. We ended up adopting out five cats. It was a successful (but exhausting) two days.

We have lots of beautiful hand made tie dyed shirts left in many sizes for $20 each. Let us know if you are interested in one or two.

We are finally starting to get through the vetting backlog and are getting most of our kittens ready to go.

Today we are featuring four kittens from the same litter. They were found in a hollow tree. They are super sweet, well socialized and will be ready for adoption very soon.

First is Cocoa, and he is such a handsome boy. He is the best eater in the crowd. He loves to be held and puts up a storm.

He has beautiful coloring, and the vet called him ASN Mitted mink. They thought maybe some Siamese mix but I think Abyssinian.

Next is Hemmi, and he is a sweet independent little guy. I can find him off by himself when the others are in a pile. He’s loving and likes his belly rubbed.