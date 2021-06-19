Tips for traveling by car with pets

Are you thinking of traveling this summer with your dog or cat? Before your fill your coolers and plan your route, our peers at Best Friends Animal Society have some tips.
Planning and preparation are essential for a successful vacation with a dog or cat. Consider if it would it be better to take your pet with you or leave him at home under the care of a family member, neighbor, pet sitter or boarding facility.
Many pets, particularly cats, would prefer to stay home where they are in a familiar environment.
If your pet gets sick when traveling in a car, it might be better to leave him at home and some pets do not do well traveling because of illness, age, injury or temperament.
If you will be staying with family or friends during the trip, find out in advance if your pet is welcome in their home.
If you are staying in a hotel, motel, park or campground, make sure pets are allowed or if kennel facilities are available. Also, check on weight or breed restrictions.
Be sure to make a reservation, since many hotels have a limited number of pet-friendly rooms.
Keep your pet on their regular feeding schedule and give the main meal at the end of the day or when you reach your final destination. Feeding dry food is the most convenient, assuming that is part of your pet’s normal feeding routine.
If you use canned food, throw away any unused or uneaten food unless it can be refrigerated. Keep a plastic jug of cold water in the vehicle just in case other reliable water sources are not available.
If you’re traveling with a dog, make sure you have a leash with you, and plan to stop every couple of hours for exercise and bathroom breaks. There are many websites and apps that can help you find pet-friendly places to stop.
And always remember that a pet should never be left unattended in a car during hot weather, even for short periods of time.
Some additional tips:
- Ensure that your pet is properly identified with a current tag and/or a microchip. In addition to the standard ID tag, your pet’s collar should include a special travel tag with information on where you are staying while away from home.
- Carry a current photo of your pet with you to help with identification in case your pet becomes lost.
- Make sure you have proof of rabies vaccination and a current health certificate if you will be crossing state or international borders.
- If you will need to leave your pet alone in the homes of friends or relatives who are not comfortable with your pet being loose when no one is home, make sure your pet is comfortable spending time in a crate and bring the crate on your trip.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by the Cimino Family:
Kat is a 3-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair who is sweet as apple pie. She was surrendered to Midlands Humane Society for not using her litter box all of the time, but since being in our care she has used it very well and consistently.
Kat is looking for a quiet home that doesn’t have much commotion.
Bruno is a 3-year-old neutered male German shepherd/boxer mix. This cute boy is so sweet, loves attention and can’t wait to find his new home.
Bruno has a lot of energy so will need a good way to burn that off. He has not had much experience with kids so we recommend kids over 6-years-old that can tolerate his energy level.
Ray is a 3-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair. He is a big boy who will need an adopter who can keep his fur in check.
Boone is a 5-year-old neutered male great dane/border collie mix. This big guy is so happy and sweet! He could use a bit of work on training and taking correction properly, so we do recommend kids 8-years-old and up.
You can see all the available adoptable animals at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.