Tips for traveling by car with pets

Are you thinking of traveling this summer with your dog or cat? Before your fill your coolers and plan your route, our peers at Best Friends Animal Society have some tips.

Planning and preparation are essential for a successful vacation with a dog or cat. Consider if it would it be better to take your pet with you or leave him at home under the care of a family member, neighbor, pet sitter or boarding facility.

Many pets, particularly cats, would prefer to stay home where they are in a familiar environment.

If your pet gets sick when traveling in a car, it might be better to leave him at home and some pets do not do well traveling because of illness, age, injury or temperament.

If you will be staying with family or friends during the trip, find out in advance if your pet is welcome in their home.

If you are staying in a hotel, motel, park or campground, make sure pets are allowed or if kennel facilities are available. Also, check on weight or breed restrictions.

Be sure to make a reservation, since many hotels have a limited number of pet-friendly rooms.