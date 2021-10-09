Tips on taking your dog for a hike during these cool temperatures amid the fall foliage

If you love to hike and you own a dog, we hope you’ll consider bringing Fido along on some nature trail adventures during these wonderful autumn days.

The crunching of leaves underfoot and the crisp air, paired with the beckoning of trails once obscured by overgrowth are now able to be explored. Not only will your dog appreciate every sniff in which she gets to indulge but you get the benefit of extra company while out exploring the great outdoors.

If you decide to hit the trails, you’ll need to plan out if you will do a short and easy hike or a more difficult day-long journey, because your preparation and supplies will vary.

Before you lace up your hiking boots and spray on the bug repellent, it’s a good idea to consult with your vet, brush up on obedience training and trail etiquette, study and select appropriate trails for you and your dog’s ability and build up your dog’s stamina.

There are some questions you may want to ask your vet regarding the safety of your dog while on the trail. For example, does your dog need any specific vaccinations or preventative medicines before they head out for a day or a weekend of adventure? It’s also smart to freshen up on obedience training and trail etiquette and remember you need to maintain control of your dog at all times.