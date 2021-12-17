‘Tis the season for 'Bark Friday' fundraiser and 'Empty the Shelters' adoption extravaganza

As 2021 rolls to a close, it’s a great time to reflect back, while at the same time look forward.

In many ways, this year was as hard (if not harder) than 2020. Between illness, fear or simply the uncertainty of it all, we hope you have found time to smile and keep a positive outlook. It’s important to count our blessings, even in the most challenging of times. After all, the sun looks brightest after the storm and laughter sounds better after a cry.

This holiday season, please take time to hug your friends, family and furry ones and try to look at the bright side of everything. Let’s be grateful to those who inspire the world with a “glass half full” attitude, rather than “half empty.”

Pets tend to possess this attitude. Even when pets get into a funk, it doesn’t last long and usually a treat, a toy, a pet or a stroll outside easily brings them back full circle to their happy selves. I wish we all could be more like our pets. They take joy in the littlest of things, they are ecstatic at the sight of a loved one, they don’t judge and they forgive quickly and seek love and tenderness from their people.

Because of our generous community, both near and far, Midlands Humane Society is able to help these amazing companion animals. Time and time again, our supporters come through to help not just animals, but also the people who love them. We say it over and over again, humane societies are known for helping pets, but we help even more people.

We adopt out amazing pets who are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped to families with small children, the young lady renting her first apartment, the empty nesters and the widower looking for companionship. Your consistent support plays a critical role in our ability to help thousands of these cats, dogs and small critters who sometimes only require the basic necessities, and on numerous occasions, they need additional treatments and surgeries when they come to us injured or sick.

Your help affords us the opportunity to give time to help calm and support those pets who are struggling with behavior or fear issues.

There are a couple of weeks left to help MHS with our year-end fundraising goal of raising $40,000. Thanks to an anonymous donor who graciously gave $40,000 for our "Bark Friday" campaign, we are working to match this amount. This means that every dollar given through Dec. 31 will be matched -- up to $40,000. You can donate online at midlandshumanesociety.org/donate and click on the Bark Friday link, send in a check to 1020 Railroad Ave., Council Bluffs, IA 51503 or stop by the shelter in person.

Donations sent in the mail and postmarked by Dec. 31, will still count towards the match. Please consider making a year-end donation to Midlands Humane Society and turn your $20 gift into $40, your $50 gift into $100 and your $250 gift into $500!

If you have questions regarding Bark Friday, please call me at 712-396-2264 or email at knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org.

Today is the last day to get in on some awesome adoption specials thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation and “Empty the Shelters” Holiday Hope adoption event. All cats over one year of age and select dogs have a $25 adoption fee. Thanks to Cathy Bissell and her amazing team for providing this fantastic opportunity to numerous shelters across the United State and Canada and helping thousands of pets get a forever home. All applications must be approved prior to any adoption.

MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by The Cimino Family, Sherry G. Bills-Taylor, Urgent Pet Care and Council Bluffs Veterinary Clinic:

Gilly is a declawed 3-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair who was surrendered to MHS in early December. She is a shy, but a friendly girl who has successfully lived with other cats but would prefer a home without dogs.

Bobo is a 3-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair who was surrendered to MHS at the beginning of November due to the owner not having enough time to care for him. This quiet guy has successfully lived with other cats, dogs and children.

Stitch is a 4-year-old spayed female mastiff mix ready for her next stage in life. Stitch can be protective of her owners, so extra training to manage that behavior is highly recommended.

Calypsi is also a 4-year-old, spayed female mastiff mix ready to find her forever home. She knows some of her basic commands but could use some training to take her to the next level. We recommend kids 12 and over for both these girls.

All four of these pets are part of our $25 adoption specials. Read their full profiles via our website. We are open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday to Friday from noon to 6 p.m.