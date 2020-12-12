‘Tis the season for 'Bark Friday' fundraiser and 'Empty the Shelters' adoption weekend

Ahhh, what a wonderful time of year!
People seem nicer, more sincere and are filled with a giving spirit. There is truly magic in the air. December is most definitely a time to reflect on the past year. And holy cow…what a year it has been.
If there is a word that describes 2020, I suggest we simply say perseverance. To persevere means to overcome adversities and keep plugging along. As humans, we adjust and make do. We look at the bright side of things.
One thing that has not waivered during this difficult year is the time, care and dedication that the staff, volunteers, board and supporters of the Midlands Humane Society give to the animals in our building every day. The level of medical care for the animals that come to our door is second to none.
Thanks to our phenomenal animal care team, consisting of veterinary technicians and kennel technicians along with the donated services provided by Dr. Mark Peters of Council Bluffs-Omaha House-Call Veterinarian, every animal is assessed upon arrival and given care throughout their stay at MHS.
Vaccines and tests are administered along with medications as needed. Animals are scanned for microchips, and if one is located, we try to reach the owners so they can be reunited with their pets. If major medical interventions are required, all attempts will be pursued to ascertain getting and keeping the animal healthy and ready to go the adoption floor.
Donations received during “Bark Friday,” our year-end fundraiser that lasts through Dec. 31, go towards care for the animals.
We purchase numerous animal care products, such as training treats, cat litter and food), vaccines, medicine, other medical supplies, cleaning supplies and disinfectants. We also need to cover animal transport costs, and many other direct animal costs pertaining to the care of the animals in the building every day.
The best part of donating to the Midlands Humane Society as a year-end gift during “Bark Friday,” is that every dollar given and earmarked to this campaign will be doubled thanks to an anonymous donor.
We have $33,500 to match for a total fundraising goal of $67,000! You can easily give online via our website, at midlandshumanesociety.org/donate and click on Bark Friday or you can mail in a check to Midlands Humane Society, 1020 Railroad Ave.
If you have questions regarding “Bark Friday,” please call Kori Nelson, Director of Development and Marketing at 712-396-2264 or email at knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org.
Donating now is a great time because your dollars go further. Turning your $10 gift to $20, your $50 gift to $100 and your $300 gift to $600 is a wonderful present to help the animals in need at the Midlands Humane Society.
Today and tomorrow are the last days to get in on some awesome adoption specials thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation and “Empty the Shelters” adoption event.
All available pets have a $25 adoption fee. You read that right, all cats over 6-months-old and dogs can be adopted for just $25. We do require an appointment to meet with any pets we have available through our website. Face masks are required to enter our building and our normal application process prior to any adoption remains in place. We really need our community to help us and adopt a pet if you have room. We have over 120 cats in our building and would love to find homes for half that number, just in time for the holidays.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Sherry G. Bills-Taylor:
Buddy is a 3-year-old neutered male Terrier mix. This boy is sweet, but please know he is a sensitive fellow who is looking for a more low-key home. He starts off very shy with new people, but if you are patient you will see his true personality.
Once Buddy is comfortable, he is all terrier — which makes him active, intelligent and loyal. He loves to play and learn new things. We think Buddy will do best in an adult only home. He does like most other dogs and think he will do best in a home with another dog to help him gain confidence.
Mocha is a 2-year-old spayed female calico domestic shorthair, and we think she will do good in a home with other cats.
Snowbell is a 2-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair wearing a coat of mostly white with a little grey.
Meet Scotch, a 5-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair. This boy wears a delightful coat of rich, deep orange.
Call to make an appointment today to meet these great pets or any of their friends. We are open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday to Friday noon to 6 p.m. The special $25 adoption fee ends at 3 p.m. this Sunday.
