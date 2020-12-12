‘Tis the season for 'Bark Friday' fundraiser and 'Empty the Shelters' adoption weekend

All available pets have a $25 adoption fee. You read that right, all cats over 6-months-old and dogs can be adopted for just $25. We do require an appointment to meet with any pets we have available through our website. Face masks are required to enter our building and our normal application process prior to any adoption remains in place. We really need our community to help us and adopt a pet if you have room. We have over 120 cats in our building and would love to find homes for half that number, just in time for the holidays.

MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Sherry G. Bills-Taylor:

Buddy is a 3-year-old neutered male Terrier mix. This boy is sweet, but please know he is a sensitive fellow who is looking for a more low-key home. He starts off very shy with new people, but if you are patient you will see his true personality.

Once Buddy is comfortable, he is all terrier — which makes him active, intelligent and loyal. He loves to play and learn new things. We think Buddy will do best in an adult only home. He does like most other dogs and think he will do best in a home with another dog to help him gain confidence.

Mocha is a 2-year-old spayed female calico domestic shorthair, and we think she will do good in a home with other cats.