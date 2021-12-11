To decorate or not decorate, that is the question

As the holiday season rolls around each year, decisions regarding decorating our homes comes to the forefront. This is especially important if your home includes pets, young children or football throwing/wrestling teenagers inside the home.

Plans must be carefully crafted as to the decorating scheme. Is it worth unpacking all the items from numerous totes from the basement, attic, garage or off-site storage unit only to see treasured items made by children or grandchildren or glitzy ornaments that carry a high price tag destroyed, chewed up or broken into tiny pieces on the hardwood floor?

Let’s assume you decide to do some decorating and you set up a Christmas tree. The question then becomes ... do you only decorate the middle and top half of the tree? Maybe you only put lights on said tree? Do you leave the tree all natural and enjoy the beauty a recently cut-down spruce?

Personally, we have four trees in our home. Two are decorated fully enough to get a passing grade. They have lights, some ornaments, tree toppers and skirts. One of our trees only has lights. The other has lights plus garland. These two semi-naked trees may stay that way.

Impressive to note that the cats have really only climbed in two of them. I should add they climbed in unison at one point. Luckily, they managed to keep everything balanced, as the tree stood tall and did not tip over.

They do seem to like spending time laying at the bottom of the trees, making a crooked mess of my tree skirts. Luckily, so far, I have not caught them chewing on my strings of lights, although the strings were fair game as I was carefully paying stings on branches. Watching the twinkling objects sway and dance in front of them proved to be too much for sharp claws at the ready making my decorating task more difficult.

A friend recently shared a funny post online where the Christmas tree was really just a tiered, carpeted cat tree decorated with lights which could solve lots of problems. For full admission, I have not put out many beloved ornaments for the past few years. I will blame our dog for this decision. He really enjoys shopping throughout the house for items he knows his people like, and that he feels will make excellent bargaining chips.

He also really like the chase game. It works like this: He grabs an item, comes to see where we are and show us the item, we tell him no, he taunts a little and then takes off hoping we will chase him. I know he loves this game very much, so we indulge a little, and then finally get the object back (usually unscathed).

However, this is the very reason that no “child-made” ornament makes it to the tree as I don’t want them, especially the paper ones to get ruined. Someday these treasures will be seen again, but for now, I am content keeping them safe and sound in their keepsake boxes.

I am guessing that this is how many pet owners navigate around decorating for the holidays. Don’t stress too much and please enjoy the fantastic furry gifts you have the privilege of living with.

Don’t forget, this is the last day of our “Empty the Shelters” adoption event with Bissell Pet Foundation. We currently have 12 dogs and over 40 cats (over one year of age) who are part of the “Holiday Hope” adoption special. These pets have an adoption fee of just $25 thanks to additional adoption funding provided by Cathy Bissell and the Bissell Pet Foundation.

MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Omaha-Council Bluffs HouseCall Veterinarian and Petersen Law, PLLC:

Winston is a 5-year-old neutered male domestic short hair who arrived at MHS in early December as a stray. He is successfully living with other cats here at MHS.

Huey is a 1-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair who arrived at MHS in mid-October as a stray. Huey has neurologic dysfunction of his hind legs but he seems happy and healthy, so should be good for adoption to a home that is willing to care for a special needs cat.

Jersey is a sensitive girl with a big personality when she feels safe and comfortable. She is 2-years-old and ready to be part of a quiet home.

She does not do well with young children as they make her nervous, so she would do best with adult-only home or older children. She does know some basic commands and is very treat motivated and loves to show off her skills.

Roxi is a 2-year-old spayed female cattle dog mix. This striking girl is ready for her exercise partner to help her lose some extra weight. Cattle dogs can get bored easily, so she needs daily exercise and stimulation.

Roxi will need to be the only pet in the home and should go to a home with children in their teens as she can get nippy when excited. She would benefit from basic obedience and leash training.

You can learn more about each pet on our website midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.