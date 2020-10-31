Tortie cats in need of homes

This week SOLAS is focusing on tortie cats.
What’s a tortie you say?
It’s short for tortoiseshell and is used to describe a calico cat that had parts of black on it. In the cat world, we liked to describe torties as having “torrtitude” or a little sassy attitude.
Of course, each cat is its own individual personality but sass runs deep in these beautiful cats.
Our first torties today are a set of sisters. These two sisters came in together from Nebraska City.
They are Sunflower and Rose. Rose is the one looking at camera, she has an orange spot on her head. She is friendly and like attention and toys. She loves toy mice and string.
Sunflower is a bit more shy and timid. She follows her sister most of the time. The two are never very far apart. It would be great to see these two adopted together.
As always, two kittens are priced special because kittens are better in pairs.
Next is Toffee. She is around 5-months-old. She is a lover and absolutely loves a lap to curl up in or a neck.
She loves to play, but likes attention more and is from Nebraska City as well.
Last, we have Angel. Angel was found by someone in the TJ Maxx parking lot one night. She was never claimed. She is around 8-months-old. She is a lap and couch kitty and loves attention.
As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help but can’t adopt right now, there are other ways to help including fostering or donating.
We are especially in need of foster families right now as we have an abundance of needs for cats of all ages that into our rescue.
If you are wanting to adopt a kitten or know someone who is interested, please contact SOLAS at info@solaspetadoption.org.
