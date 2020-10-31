Tortie cats in need of homes

This week SOLAS is focusing on tortie cats.

What’s a tortie you say?

It’s short for tortoiseshell and is used to describe a calico cat that had parts of black on it. In the cat world, we liked to describe torties as having “torrtitude” or a little sassy attitude.

Of course, each cat is its own individual personality but sass runs deep in these beautiful cats.

Our first torties today are a set of sisters. These two sisters came in together from Nebraska City.

They are Sunflower and Rose. Rose is the one looking at camera, she has an orange spot on her head. She is friendly and like attention and toys. She loves toy mice and string.

Sunflower is a bit more shy and timid. She follows her sister most of the time. The two are never very far apart. It would be great to see these two adopted together.

As always, two kittens are priced special because kittens are better in pairs.

Next is Toffee. She is around 5-months-old. She is a lover and absolutely loves a lap to curl up in or a neck.