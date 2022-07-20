Tractor Supply to offer pet treat tasting event

Tractor Supply Company is hosting a local pet treat tasting event.

Planned for July 25, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., this event will give pets the chance to sample a variety of treats available at Tractor Supply Company.

“At Tractor Supply, we believe in giving your pets a choice,” said Shawn Brown, manager of the Council Bluffs Tractor Supply store. “From our exclusive 4health brand to Purina, Blue Buffalo and Pedigree, we carry a wide variety of pet food and treat options to ensure your four-legged family members stay nourished and satisfied all year long. We hope you will join us on July 25 to let your pet find its treat of choice.”

This event is open to the public and will take place at 329 Veterans Memorial Highway. For more information, contact the Council Bluffs store at 712-366-2451.

The rural lifestyle retailer — a one-stop shop for all things pet, including a wide variety of food, treats, toys, crates, carriers, training tools and health supplements — will allow pets to determine which products best suit their needs through the support of brand partners and local businesses.