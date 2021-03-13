Two cats available for adoption at SOLAS

Oh, and my husband calls her his “shoulder cat.” His shoulder is big enough for her to relax up there while he walks around the house. Very loyal to the litter box.

Now for Ember.

She just looks like an ember pulled right out of the fire. She is fearful and anxious, but a tremendous cuddler. Her little paws are so tiny we just can’t get over how adorable they are. She also has a unique face — narrow with larger ears. Her fur is very short all over.

This kitty doesn’t have a meow; she has a heart melting sound that reminds me more of a baby puppy than a cat. When she thinks she is all alone she will call out.

I think this is a kitten that will latch on to someone and make an airtight bond. She is a little needy, and great to cuddle with at night. Might want to watch out, she will try to suckle on your fingers.

She seems to really love playing with little ball toys. If it rolls, she will knock it around. She likes to check things out but, because she is cautious you will not find her on your table. If you do, she only needs to be run off once because she desperately does not like negative attention. Although, I have gotten on her more for clawing the rugs and couch than the other cat.