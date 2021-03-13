Two cats available for adoption at SOLAS

Hello and welcome to the next edition of “Cats, Cats, Cats!”
This week we are back to introducing some super neat cats ready for adoption.
First is Mina, a beautiful tortoiseshell kitty. The foster told this story about Mina.
“I was perplexed one morning when I thought my light-colored wood floor moved. Then those big orange eyes looked up at me and I realized what I was looking at.”
When she and her sister got here, they were very fearful every time they heard heavy footsteps or if the door opened. When her sister dashed to hiding, Mina would go into protection mode — stand her ground and hiss. We noticed this protection mode with the human that was giving her attention and she went into alert.
She likes to get around and check everything out. She is a quick learner, or perhaps she has given us multiple opportunities to let her know that she is to stay off the kitchen table. She plays with the laser pointer the most., loves her scratching post and will sit at the top happily. We only have to tell her once not to scratch on something so maybe she is a fast learner.
What she loves the most is to come out of a room and make eye contact with a human who exclaims happily to see her. This gets a happy exclamation from her and she will trot right over and hop in your lap. My kids and I love that we can pick her up and hold her like a baby and she just relaxes into it.
Oh, and my husband calls her his “shoulder cat.” His shoulder is big enough for her to relax up there while he walks around the house. Very loyal to the litter box.
Now for Ember.
She just looks like an ember pulled right out of the fire. She is fearful and anxious, but a tremendous cuddler. Her little paws are so tiny we just can’t get over how adorable they are. She also has a unique face — narrow with larger ears. Her fur is very short all over.
This kitty doesn’t have a meow; she has a heart melting sound that reminds me more of a baby puppy than a cat. When she thinks she is all alone she will call out.
I think this is a kitten that will latch on to someone and make an airtight bond. She is a little needy, and great to cuddle with at night. Might want to watch out, she will try to suckle on your fingers.
She seems to really love playing with little ball toys. If it rolls, she will knock it around. She likes to check things out but, because she is cautious you will not find her on your table. If you do, she only needs to be run off once because she desperately does not like negative attention. Although, I have gotten on her more for clawing the rugs and couch than the other cat.
Since she is a bit more fearful, she does get frightened when someone picks her up. I have been working with her on this, but she has to be relaxed enough if I don’t want to look like I tried to tackle a porcupine.
Both Ember and Mina are available through their foster home.
As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help but can’t adopt right now, there are a lot of other way to help. You can foster or donate.
You can contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 or more information on adoption or volunteering.