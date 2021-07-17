Variety of kittens available at SOLAS, check out upcoming adoption event

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”

First things first we have a couple of announcements. SOLAS is very happy to be participating in Pick a Pooch at Baxter Arena July 24 and 25. This is a huge adoption event for lots of local rescues. We will have as many available cats and kittens as we can wrangle up. We will also have some goodies for sale, so come visit our table and say hi.

The next announcement is that due to increasing vet and care prices, SOLAS has changed it adoption donation for kittens. One kitten is now $120 and two for $200. Adult cats over the age of 1 remain at $50.

Please know we didn’t make this change without a lot of thought and discussion, but as a nonprofit continuing to lose money on each animal was taking its toll.

As always, SOLAS has no paid staff. We are 100% volunteer run and your adoption donations as well as other donations go straight to animal care.

Now onto the fun stuff — let’s talk about kittens.

Pua (blue collar) and Hei Hei (green collar), are both full of energy and love to snuggle. Pua already knows his name and will come when called. He loves shoulders and or a chest to snuggle on.