Variety of kittens available at SOLAS, check out upcoming adoption event

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”
First things first we have a couple of announcements. SOLAS is very happy to be participating in Pick a Pooch at Baxter Arena July 24 and 25. This is a huge adoption event for lots of local rescues. We will have as many available cats and kittens as we can wrangle up. We will also have some goodies for sale, so come visit our table and say hi.
The next announcement is that due to increasing vet and care prices, SOLAS has changed it adoption donation for kittens. One kitten is now $120 and two for $200. Adult cats over the age of 1 remain at $50.
Please know we didn’t make this change without a lot of thought and discussion, but as a nonprofit continuing to lose money on each animal was taking its toll.
As always, SOLAS has no paid staff. We are 100% volunteer run and your adoption donations as well as other donations go straight to animal care.
Now onto the fun stuff — let’s talk about kittens.
Pua (blue collar) and Hei Hei (green collar), are both full of energy and love to snuggle. Pua already knows his name and will come when called. He loves shoulders and or a chest to snuggle on.
Hei Hei is a talker and will follow you around. He hates cat carriers and howls. He also loves a lap to snuggle on.
These two would be an awesome pair if someone is looking for two to adopt. They are entertaining to watch play together. These two are available now.
Beau and Rhett (grey) may not be litter mates but they sure act like brothers. That’s probably because all our other foster kittens are bigger than them.
Beau can turn anything (binder clip, Lego brick, milk jug cap) into a toy that he bats all over the floor. Rhett joins in the fun then he just wants to be held like a baby or perch on a shoulder like a parrot.
These little guys won’t be ready for adoption until the end of August, but we sure are enjoying their silly kitten antics.
Last is Rowdy. You’d never know it from this photo, but Rowdy has earned his name.
He arrived at barely 3-weeks-old, barking orders (okay, meowing orders) at everyone. He walks like a bulldog, stands in his dish of kibble and eats like he’s ripping meat off a bone.
Rowdy is uncouth but oh, is he a lover. He will nestle into your arms and, given the chance, will nuzzle your clothes and purr so sweetly.
Rowdy is a character who will bring entertainment and joy to the lucky person who adopts him through SOLAS. Rowdy should be available next week.
As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters or you can donate supplies through our Amazon wish list at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 for more information.