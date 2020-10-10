Veterinary technicians see it all and jump in to help

It takes a lot of hands for any animal shelter to run smoothly.
Just like hospitals, we are staffed every day of the week, from early in the morning to late evening. We have staff that work each holiday and make the drive in during inclement weather. Dedicated volunteers take their roles very seriously and arrive to help each day too.
Afterall, the animals need us. They need fed, watered and given a clean environment. But there is a certain group of people who have made it their calling to help each animal, along every step of the way and in all situations.
These people are veterinary technicians.
National Veterinary Technician Week was first celebrated in 1993 and since then, it’s honored every year during the third week of October. Do you love working with animals? Are you looking for a career where each day is unique? You might consider becoming a veterinary technician. While it’s true that they get to cuddle some really cute critters, more often than not, they see the dirtier side to animal care.
They are on the receiving end of bared teeth and sharp claws of animals who are scared and angry, sometimes getting bit or scratched during their efforts to examine them. They give immediate assessments to stray and surrendered animals that come through our doors.
They catch and treat illnesses in cats and dogs using a host of medications. Sometimes they need to administer doses of antibiotics to treat upper respiratory illness in cats, infected eyes or ears riddles with mites.
They monitor weights, extract parasites, remove stiches, give medicated baths, trim nails, clean wounds, re-dress injuries and shave off mats of hair. Potential owners look to vet techs for advice on integrating new pets into their home or tips on getting a finicky pet to eat. Did I mention they also help intake animals and work alongside Animal Control? Staff looks to them to assess and perform euthanasia for animals at the shelter and for the public.
They’re the ones who do our private cremations so an owner can bring home the cremains of their beloved pet. We know, first and foremost, how important it is to have veterinary technicians in the world. They feel a responsibility to look after all animals and see to their welfare. Even though we should value the work of veterinary technicians every single day of the year, Veterinary Technician Appreciation Week is the perfect time to appreciate their commitment and care for all animals. Appreciation week runs from Oct. 11 through the 17. Please show them how much you love and respect them — they deserve it.
After all, they’re the ones who, alongside your veterinarian, make your dog or cat happy and help keep them healthy.
We had a great “Empty the Shelters” adoption event sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation last weekend, with 37 pets finding their happily ever after.
Thanks to all the adopters who came in and took advantage of these reduced-fee adoptions.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Sherry G. Bills-Taylor:
Marley is a nearly 2-year-old neutered male Cattle Dog mix. He is a happy go lucky, laid-back guy who will be a great addition to almost any home. He is very outgoing, quite gentle and seems to like almost everyone he meets. We think Marley will be most successful as your only pet, but also think he will do well in a home with kids at least age five or older.
Pine is a 2-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair. This gal is simply stunning – it’s almost as if she is posing for her senior portrait.
Colette is a 6-month-old spayed female and she just loves attention.
Gauge is a 2-year-old neutered male domestic medium hair. This boy enjoys stretching out in his kennel, just waiting for someone to come by and give him a good scratch. Come visit these great pets and all their friends.
We are open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and during the week from noon to 6 p.m.
