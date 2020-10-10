Veterinary technicians see it all and jump in to help

It takes a lot of hands for any animal shelter to run smoothly.

Just like hospitals, we are staffed every day of the week, from early in the morning to late evening. We have staff that work each holiday and make the drive in during inclement weather. Dedicated volunteers take their roles very seriously and arrive to help each day too.

Afterall, the animals need us. They need fed, watered and given a clean environment. But there is a certain group of people who have made it their calling to help each animal, along every step of the way and in all situations.

These people are veterinary technicians.

National Veterinary Technician Week was first celebrated in 1993 and since then, it’s honored every year during the third week of October. Do you love working with animals? Are you looking for a career where each day is unique? You might consider becoming a veterinary technician. While it’s true that they get to cuddle some really cute critters, more often than not, they see the dirtier side to animal care.

They are on the receiving end of bared teeth and sharp claws of animals who are scared and angry, sometimes getting bit or scratched during their efforts to examine them. They give immediate assessments to stray and surrendered animals that come through our doors.