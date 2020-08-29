Wags & Wheels Car Show is rocking and rolling this Sunday

Keep calm and carry on.
This statement seems to be more true this year than ever before. It’s also important to pivot as new information emerges daily about what we should and shouldn’t do, along with what we must and mustn’t do.
You could say that this year has taught us (or better yet — maybe just reinforced) some mighty fine lessons.
Wash your hands and keep your distance, respect other people’s ideas and opinions, be kind, take a step back to prioritize what is important, be flexible and just keep going.
Hopefully, you have been able to pick back up and participate in some of the things that make you happy and allow you to feel fulfilled.
We’ve highlighted in the past some advice on keeping your dog’s bowl full. This isn’t about his actual food bowl. It refers to his activities, his passions and encouraging him to simply be a dog.
This might mean taking him for a walk, allowing him to roll around in the mud, play a game of catch, take a car ride for ice cream or root around in the tall grass letting his nose lead the way.
Humans need this too — more so the ice cream part and less the rolling around in the mud part — but you get the idea. Don’t cut yourself short of simply living.
I can think of a good way to get outside, enjoy the sunshine, feel the beat of a live band, drink a cold beverage and eat a juicy burger, while taking a chance at getting some raffle prizes and silent auction items and last, but not least, viewing dozens of amazing cars at this weekend’s Third Annual Wags & Wheels Car Show.
From noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, we invite you to come to Thunderbowl, 1900 Madison Ave., for this amazing fundraising event. While the car registrations are full and we will not be able to accept any new registrations at the event, all the fun is still available for the taking. In fact, being an event attendee brings you the best of both worlds.
You get to see all the amazing vehicles and enjoy all the other activities and there is no charge (except for purchasing food, drinks and raffle tickets).
If parking is no longer available at the event site, overflow parking is available at East Side Christian Church, 331 W. Bennett Ave., which is just down the short access road from the entrance to the Thunderbowl.
An air conditioned, comfortable shuttle will transport you directly to the car show to enjoy all the fun. The shuttle will run from 11 a.m. to shortly after 4 p.m.
McCoy’s Bar & Grill will offer food and drink specials and Radio Pilot will entertain with a variety of tunes sure to keep your toes tapping. Adoptable animals will be on-site and at our building, with adoption specials today and tomorrow of $25 adult cats (over 1 year of age), adopt one kitten for $120 and bring home a friend for FREE and dogs (over 1 year of age) can be adopted for $75.
Platinum sponsors for the event are Sherry Bills-Taylor and Anne Hawk; Gold Sponsors are Urgent Pet Care and Council Bluffs Veterinary Clinic; Silver Sponsors are Leslie and John Southard, Wolf Brothers Western Store & Boots for Less and Paddington Station; Bronze Sponsors are Clear Title & Abstract, Arrow Towing Company and Law Offices of Gallner & Pattermann.
The MHS Gala “2020 Vision” is now less than three weeks away. This event has gone virtual, so you can enjoy it from your office chair, Lazy Boy recliner, the comfort of your bed or following along during a sporting event. We encourage you to log on and register for the event at midlandshumanesociety.org/events or text MHS Gala2020 to 243-725 (registration is FREE) as it’s open now and if you register by Sept. 11 at 5 p.m., you will be entered to win a $100 Visa Card.
By registering for the event, you will have the opportunity to bid on amazing silent and live auction items during the week prior to the event.
On the night of the livestreamed event which is Sept. 18 starting at 7 p.m., you can tune in to learn more about MHS, hear from amazing donors and supporters, meet staff and adoptable animals and be inspired with heartwarming stories of animal transformations before and after their adoptions and how they are living their best lives. Stay tuned for more information.
MHS Animals of the Week:
Spartacus is a 5-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair who is FIV positive but can still live a happy, normal life.
Apollo is a 1.5-year-old neutered male shorthair who is looking to keep you busy playing.
Roland is a 6-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair who would love another chance at a happy home.
Quincy is a 5-year-old neutered male Australian Shepherd/Great Pyrenees mix who arrived as a stray.
He is a happy go lucky guy who also happens to be blind, but his lack of vision does not slow him down.
He loves to play and is an excellent snuggler and we think would be a great addition to almost any home.
A family with experience with blind dogs would be ideal, as he will need a patient owner who can help him acclimate to his new home and other new situations.
Quincy gets along with most other playful dogs and would love a dog friend in his new home that can show him the ropes.
We think he would do well with kids who can understand his disability and be patient with him. He does require a fenced yard and is not suitable for apartment living.
We are open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and through the week from noon to 6 p.m.
