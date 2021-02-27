Warmer temps mean it is time to pick up the once frozen pet waste

Maintaining a regular schedule of picking up waste will result in a healthier and cleaner overall environment.

While any grocery store bag or baggie will work to pick up waste, you can also consider using biodegradable baggies made specifically for this purpose, which you can find at most pet supply stores. So, plug your nose, pull on those galoshes and get to work!

MHS Pets of the Week:

Natasha is a 10-year-old spayed female English Bulldog mix who arrived as a stray. She is a sweet girl looking for a laid-back home where she can enjoy her golden years.

She arrived to us in very rough shape and in desperate need of TLC. Natasha needs an owner who can commit to what she requires as a senior pet.

She does get bladder stones which may require a special diet.

We recommend Natasha go to a home with kids ages 8 and up.

Gracie is a 5-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair who would love to snooze the day away on your couch.

Morgan is a 4-year-old spayed female Chocolate Lab and is the life of the party! She has lots of energy and is looking for someone who can keep up.