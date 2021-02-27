Warmer temps mean it is time to pick up the once frozen pet waste

Hopefully, the frigid temperatures and massive snowfalls are behind us.
The sun is out melting the snow and excitement for the upcoming spring season has officially hit. Teenagers are happily wearing shorts and t-shirts outdoors — while all the adults are still bundled in jackets — which might be the best indicator that winter is, crossing fingers, leaving us behind.
It’s nice to hear the birds chirping and the daylight hours are longer, but there is a downside to the snow melt.
If you own a dog, the time is now upon you to trudge through the remnants of snow, crushed yellow grass and loads of squishy mud to pick up the dog poop that was once frozen in piles in your yard.
While this task is not welcome and let’s be frank, it’s just plain awful — please know it is necessary and often legally required by law.
Here are some good reasons to keep your lawn and neighborhood free from pet waste:
- Storm water carries feces — which may contain harmful organisms such as Giardia, Salmonella, Parvo virus and E. coli — into waterways which could then be transmitted to humans and other animals by ingesting contaminated water.
- Roundworms and hookworms deposited by infected animals can live in the soil for long periods of time and be transmitted to other animals and humans.
- Animal waste adds nitrogen to the water and excess nitrogen depletes the oxygen in water necessary for beneficial underwater grasses, wildlife and fish.
- Dog poop is not fertilizer, so leaving it to decompose on your lawn provides no benefit. Pet waste is considered toxic because of its specific contents, unlike fertilizer that is made from cows which is more like composted grass. Please do not use dried out pet waste in vegetable gardens.
- Pet waste on the ground looks bad and often smells worse. No one likes the feeling of stepping in poop, and worse yet is cleaning it from the bottom of your tennis shoe. Children might not be aware they have stepped in a pet mess and walk right into your home and trudge over your carpets or hop into your car with gross shoes.
- Be a kind neighbor and keep the poop cleaned up from your yard.
Maintaining a regular schedule of picking up waste will result in a healthier and cleaner overall environment.
While any grocery store bag or baggie will work to pick up waste, you can also consider using biodegradable baggies made specifically for this purpose, which you can find at most pet supply stores. So, plug your nose, pull on those galoshes and get to work!
MHS Pets of the Week:
Natasha is a 10-year-old spayed female English Bulldog mix who arrived as a stray. She is a sweet girl looking for a laid-back home where she can enjoy her golden years.
She arrived to us in very rough shape and in desperate need of TLC. Natasha needs an owner who can commit to what she requires as a senior pet.
She does get bladder stones which may require a special diet.
We recommend Natasha go to a home with kids ages 8 and up.
Gracie is a 5-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair who would love to snooze the day away on your couch.
Morgan is a 4-year-old spayed female Chocolate Lab and is the life of the party! She has lots of energy and is looking for someone who can keep up.
Morgan is a sensitive girl and does have some anxiety, so she needs someone who can help her learn how to relax. She really likes to be outside so her new owner must be ready to provide daily exercise.
She may need time to warm up to new people, so a low-key home without a lot of hustle and bustle will be best.
At this time, we recommend Morgan be the only pet in the home and she will be most successful in an adult-only home.
Morgan is not suitable for apartment living and she is shown by appointment with Rachael, our Animal Behaviorist.
Chuck is an adorable 8-month-old neutered male domestic shorthair who arrived as a stray. He really wants to trust people and we think he will make a great cat.
We continue with appointment-only operations, please call 712-396-2270 for more information or to make an appointment to meet an animal you are interested in.
Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.