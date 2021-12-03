WATCH NOW: Council Bluffs Police Department K9 Rudy receives Medal of Valor

K9 Rudy with the Council Bluffs Police Department was presented a Medal of Valor on Friday for his exceptional courage following an incident earlier this year.
On Sept. 27, the Council Bluffs Police Department was searching for intruders in an abandoned four story building in downtown Council Bluffs when Rudy jumped on a ledge while officers were searching the roof. Rudy fell approximately three stories, said Officer Colby McCord. McCord is Rudy’s handler and works in special operations as a K9 handler.
“I tried to call him back to me but that ledge was covered with steel roof flashing,” McCord said. “His feet gave out on him and he went over the ledge.”
Rudy, a Dutch shepherd, suffered a spiral fracture on his femur in his left hind leg and a cracked tibia. He was transported to Iowa State University Veterinarian Hospital where he underwent surgery.
Irondog K9 International, a Georgia-based nonprofit, was able to help the police department by paying for the surgery. The nonprofit helps police departments across the United States by providing training, equipment and covering K9 veterinary bills.
Irondog Co-President Mitzi Nash said the surgery cost a little over $5,000.
“We were able to come in and pay for the veterinary bills to take care of his surgeries for his recovery,” Nash said. "We travel throughout the United States and go to various departments looking for those who especially need our assistance."
McCord has been working with Rudy since May and said he was worried Rudy wouldn’t make it after the accident.
“When I looked over that ledge and I saw him just laying there with no sounds or anything coming out of him I was obviously expecting the worst,” he said. “When I got down there he was walking towards me and it was a relief to see him there and I’m happy that he’s with us here today.”
Rudy is now 10 weeks post-surgery and has been building his strength and stamina. He no longer has any restrictions and the department is hoping he can return in early 2022.
“We want to thank Irondog International for helping with the vet bills,” said Council Bluffs Police Sgt. Ron Albers, who is in charge of the K9 unit. “It was a huge expense, and not having to pay for it really helped us.”
Currently, the police department has four K9s, with one set to retire in January and another currently in training to replace him.
Albers said K9’s usually stay in the department for 5 to 6 years on average and after they retire they go home with their handler so they "stay in their family."
“We like to retire them while they are still healthy enough to enjoy their retirement, since they have so many restrictions while on the force,” Albers said.