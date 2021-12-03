WATCH NOW: Council Bluffs Police Department K9 Rudy receives Medal of Valor

McCord has been working with Rudy since May and said he was worried Rudy wouldn’t make it after the accident.

“When I looked over that ledge and I saw him just laying there with no sounds or anything coming out of him I was obviously expecting the worst,” he said. “When I got down there he was walking towards me and it was a relief to see him there and I’m happy that he’s with us here today.”

Rudy is now 10 weeks post-surgery and has been building his strength and stamina. He no longer has any restrictions and the department is hoping he can return in early 2022.

“We want to thank Irondog International for helping with the vet bills,” said Council Bluffs Police Sgt. Ron Albers, who is in charge of the K9 unit. “It was a huge expense, and not having to pay for it really helped us.”

Currently, the police department has four K9s, with one set to retire in January and another currently in training to replace him.

Albers said K9’s usually stay in the department for 5 to 6 years on average and after they retire they go home with their handler so they "stay in their family."