When you adopt 1 animal from a shelter, you save 2 lives

How does this work? Is it magic? Some kind of strange Harry Potter sorcery?

Nope, it’s pretty simple.

At animal shelters across the country, there are usually more animals than what you see on the adoption floor. There are the animals in, what is often referred to as a “holding area.” These are the pets who came in as recent strays, abandoned, seized in a welfare case or are simply not ready for adoption for a number of reasons.

When someone arrives at Midlands Humane Society in search of a new pet, they are currently greeted by about 40 cats and 20 dogs on our adoption floor. These numbers can vary depending on the time of year, particularly if it is kitten season, when the number of available cats can reach closer to 60 pets on the adoption floor.

These pets come in a range of colors, ages, genders, breeds, personalities and behavioral traits. When one of these great pets gets adopted, another pet takes its place on the adoption floor. It’s like a revolving door. This is why adoption is so important and something to take very seriously.

If it weren’t for amazing people coming in to see what we have and choosing to adopt, there would be a huge backlog of pets waiting for their chance to be seen which can then translate into finding their forever homes.

Midlands Humane Society recently wrapped up our participation in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” Holiday Hope adoption event.

Cathy Bissell shared on her Facebook page the following: “This is incredible, last week BISSELL Pet Foundation had our most successful Empty the Shelters adoption event in the history of our foundation. Over 15,294 pets were adopted in a two-week period, in 245 shelters across 45 states. BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event is the largest funded adoption event in the country. It is a win for families, a win for pets and a win for the shelters. A program that promotes ADOPTION. Pets are vaccinated and spay/neutered, saving pet adopters about $250 with BPF covering (a large portion of) their adoption cost. Most importantly these adopters are saving a life.”

Each one of these pet’s adoptions freed up a kennel for another animal to receive the gift of a lifetime. Let this sink in ... thanks to this event, another 15,000 pets now have the chance for their happily ever after. This is happening all over the country and MHS is proud to be a partner in this lifesaving work.

This past December, 150 animals from MHS found new homes. It works like a snowball effect. That means that another 150 animals are now in the public eye waiting for their chance for a couch, a yard, a lap, a car ride, a sunny windowsill ... a new family. Hopefully you see how important animal adoption is. Imagine a world without animal shelters, humane societies and rescues.

Where would all these animals go? Where would thousands of people go to see such a variety of pets in one place with reasonable adoption fees, where the animals are already altered, vaccinated, tested for certain diseases and microchipped? Where would the community go to be immersed in such an environment; and one so easy to access?

It’s a good question, and frankly one that brings a lump to my throat thinking, “What if we didn’t have an animal shelter?” Thankfully, we do, and that 15 years ago, so many kind people wanted better for the animals in our area, along with its residents and voila — the idea behind Midlands Humane Society was born.

MHS Pets of the Week:

Arlo is an energetic 3-year-old boy that was recently an adoption return because he was too protective of his family. He will need an adopter that can work with him on learning to accept new people into his circle of trust. He is very smart and loving with people he knows and an active home that can keep his mind stimulated, along with some breed experience would be a plus for him.

Lily is a 3-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair who arrived at MHS in late June. Lily is more of an independent cat, as she doesn’t really care to be held too much but can be very loving and cuddly on her own time.

Jersey is a sensitive girl with lots of personality when she feels safe and comfortable. She is 2-years-old and is ready to be part of a quiet home. She does not do well with young kids as they make her nervous so she would do best with an adult-only home or older children. She does know some basic commands, is treat motivated and loves to show off her tricks.

Jade Grey is a 3-year-old spayed female mastiff mix. She is an energetic girl who loves to play. She would love an adopter who can help her work on her obedience and manners. Visit these great pets or any of their friends. You can see who is available at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.