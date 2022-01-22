 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Whole litter of kittens available at SOLAS

  • 0
Porch Kitties.jfif

Tipsie, Izzy and Casper.

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”

As always, a big thank you to our donors, supporters and fosters. Without you guys, we would be nothing and would not be able to save the kitties.

More importantly this week, SOLAS is proud to announce the return of the low cost vaccination clinic. This will be held Feb. 12th from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bomgaars, 2803 E Kanesville Boulevard. Dr. Barbara Lee, DVM, will be on hand to administer the vaccinations.

See the SOLAS Facebook page for more information: facebook.com/solascb.

This week we are featuring some very special little kitties. They were found under a porch by a good Samaritan. In one foster home, We have two sisters — Tipsie, black and white tux with a white tip on her tail; Izzy, all black; and their brother Casper, grey and white.

All three are very friendly and are used to bigger dogs, children and other cats. The kittens follow our the foster’s son everywhere and are very social.

People are also reading…

They were born just before Halloween, are now 10-weeks-old and ready to find their forever homes. Casper is the most laid back, Izzy is very playful and Tipsie is definitely the most adventurous.

Coming from a different foster home, and already at PetSmart ready for adoption, is the rest of the litter. Kenny and Dolly will sing their way into your heart. Kenny, more white, is very impressed with his voice and loves to snuggle, while Dolly enjoys dancing and partying a little more.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon wish list at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption.

Contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 for more information.

+2 
Dolly.jpg

Dolly
+2 
Kenny.jpg

Kenny
0 Comments

Tags

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

“Paws-ing” to plan: How you can ensure your pet’s future well-being with pet trust planning

“Paws-ing” to plan: How you can ensure your pet’s future well-being with pet trust planning

Our pets aren’t just companion animals. They’re treasured friends, and even beloved family members. While it’s never fun or pleasant to think about what will happen to them if the worst should happen to us, it’s very important to consider how we can ensure they are well cared for when and if we are no longer able to care for them ourselves. Thankfully, creating a solid plan through a pet trust can help give us peace of mind.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to reduce your stress levels

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert