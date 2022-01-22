Whole litter of kittens available at SOLAS

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”

As always, a big thank you to our donors, supporters and fosters. Without you guys, we would be nothing and would not be able to save the kitties.

More importantly this week, SOLAS is proud to announce the return of the low cost vaccination clinic. This will be held Feb. 12th from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bomgaars, 2803 E Kanesville Boulevard. Dr. Barbara Lee, DVM, will be on hand to administer the vaccinations.

See the SOLAS Facebook page for more information: facebook.com/solascb.

This week we are featuring some very special little kitties. They were found under a porch by a good Samaritan. In one foster home, We have two sisters — Tipsie, black and white tux with a white tip on her tail; Izzy, all black; and their brother Casper, grey and white.

All three are very friendly and are used to bigger dogs, children and other cats. The kittens follow our the foster’s son everywhere and are very social.

They were born just before Halloween, are now 10-weeks-old and ready to find their forever homes. Casper is the most laid back, Izzy is very playful and Tipsie is definitely the most adventurous.

Coming from a different foster home, and already at PetSmart ready for adoption, is the rest of the litter. Kenny and Dolly will sing their way into your heart. Kenny, more white, is very impressed with his voice and loves to snuggle, while Dolly enjoys dancing and partying a little more.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon wish list at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption.

Contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 for more information.