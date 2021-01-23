Why should you adopt a pet from a shelter or a rescue?

We hear it all the time. “Adopt – Don’t Shop!” “You Can’t Buy Love — But You Can Rescue It.” “Rescued Is My Favorite Breed.”
While we love this sentiment and wholeheartedly espouse each word, we want you to understand the wonderful reasons we hope you will consider adopting the next time you decide to open your home to a new pet. There are many motives to adopt rather than buy a pet and here are a few of them.
Cost. Buying a pet from a pet store can easily cost upwards of hundreds to thousands of dollars. Adoption fees vary depending on which shelter or rescue you go to, but normal fees often range from $50 to a few hundred dollars for most pets. Very young pets — puppies for example — may have a fee that is slightly higher. Sometimes, animal shelters offer adoption specials thereby reducing fees to very little, thanks to generous foundations or businesses who help cover the remaining adoption fees.
A common misperception is that getting a free pet from the newspaper, a friend or neighborhood app is a cheaper and easier alternative that going to a shelter. While a new pet owner may have the best intentions about doing all the things they need to do to get and keep their new pet healthy, the to-do list can be extensive. Making sure the animal is spayed or neutered, been tested for common health ailments, getting them microchipped and vaccinated all takes time and money. In many cases, the “free” pet you got will end up costing you much more time and money than having adopted one from a shelter.
Variety. There are so many wonderful pets of every age, color, breed and temperament to be found at local shelters and rescues. A high percentage of animals in shelters will be earmarked as a mixed breed.
You can look at this one of two ways. You might consider a mixed breed “perfect” because a mixed-breed animal is likely to exhibit the best of all the genetic make-up in its DNA. It may live longer and/or cost less in vet bills than a pure breed. A purebred pet may be prone to developing health problems ranging from breathing difficulties, hip dysplasia or an enlarged heart. Online sources make it easy to hone your search to the type of animals and locations you choose.
In many cases, depending on where you adopt from and how long an animal has been there, a new adopter may be able to obtain a very clear idea on how that pet will fit into their home. For example, the pet may have learned a few obedience skills or come to you kennel trained — all things that an in-home rescue may be able to provide. You may glean information about that animal and its behavior and attitude.
For example, a rescue or shelter may have an idea how a pet reacts around cats, young children or other energetic dogs. Animals in shelters often get used to many different people, so they may be less fearful of meeting new people, therefore reacting positively when placed in unfamiliar situations.
Saving Lives. When you adopt a pet, you are saving a life. When you buy a pet, you not only deny a homeless pet a home, but you may also, unknowingly, support an industry that thrives on short-changing the welfare of animals. Puppy and kitten mills, which sell to pet stores, are in business to make a profit, so they churn out puppies and kittens as fast as they can. These animals are often in ill-health and have problems like poor socialization skills due to lack of human companionship and genetic defects due to inbreeding.
There can be a lot of truth saying that a rescue pet truly knows they were rescued. They are grateful, and some may say, even act indebted toward their new owners. You get just as much love if not more from a rescue pet. An adopted pet is every bit as loving, intelligent and loyal as a purchased pet, even if you get an adult or older animal. MHS often hears from owners that their newly adopted animal is such a wonderful fit for their family.
If you do choose to buy a pet, please make sure you work with reputable breeders. There are very good breeders out there. We encourage you to do your research and visit them if possible. We wish you the best of luck finding the perfect pet for your family. In the end, each potential adopter needs to do what is right for them and their unique circumstance, but, ultimately, we do urge you to consider adopting your next pet rather than shopping for one.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Petersen Law, PLLC:
Silo is a 3-year-old neutered male husky. This boy is sweet and sensitive and looking for an active home. He can start off shy with new people or in new situations, but once he warms up, he is ready to play.
We recommend kids aged 8 or older that have dog experience. He seems to like most other dogs his size, but he needs a home with no other small animals, and he is not suitable for apartment living. Silo must be adopted outside of Council Bluffs city limits.
Ester is a strikingly beautiful 2-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair and Naomi is a 1-year-old spayed female Calico domestic longhair. Both these girls are ready to make your acquaintance.
Marion is a 2-year-old spayed female spaniel mix who arrived as a stray. Marion is a fun-loving girl ready to tag along on your adventures. She is full of energy and loves to play. She is treat-motivated and eager to learn new things. Marion seems to like most other dogs her size.
Here at the shelter, she has displayed some guarding tendencies around high value items. Due to this we recommend a home with kids in their teens that can participate in training or to an adult only home. Her new family should be ready to work on this with her after adoption.
Please visit our website, midlandshumanesociety.org to see all the adoptable animals we have available. Once you have a couple pets in mind, give us a call to schedule your appointment to come in for a meet and greet. Please remember, masks must be worn inside MHS and we ask to limit your group size to just two people.