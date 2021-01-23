Why should you adopt a pet from a shelter or a rescue?

Saving Lives. When you adopt a pet, you are saving a life. When you buy a pet, you not only deny a homeless pet a home, but you may also, unknowingly, support an industry that thrives on short-changing the welfare of animals. Puppy and kitten mills, which sell to pet stores, are in business to make a profit, so they churn out puppies and kittens as fast as they can. These animals are often in ill-health and have problems like poor socialization skills due to lack of human companionship and genetic defects due to inbreeding.

There can be a lot of truth saying that a rescue pet truly knows they were rescued. They are grateful, and some may say, even act indebted toward their new owners. You get just as much love if not more from a rescue pet. An adopted pet is every bit as loving, intelligent and loyal as a purchased pet, even if you get an adult or older animal. MHS often hears from owners that their newly adopted animal is such a wonderful fit for their family.