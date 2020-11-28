Woof, woof, it's time for' Bark Friday' at the Midlands Humane Society

Each year the holidays sneak up on us.

Stores decorate earlier., it seems normal to see Christmas trees next to pumpkins, there is increased pressure to “up the ante” from the type of presents exchanged the year before, shopping lists get longer and errands become more harried.

When is enough, enough?

If the current year of craziness and fear from Covid-19 doesn’t make us sit back and be thankful for what we have, then I’m not sure what will.

Shopping small, making gifts rather than buying them and simply enjoying friends and family are delightful goals that we could all attempt.

In the same vein, I hope you consider the pets in your life to be members of your family. I hope you cherish them. Everyone who works at an animal shelter or rescue wishes for loving homes for all animals in need.

Could your home be one of them? Do you have room on your couch, windowsill, lap or atop a cozy pet bed nestled in front of the fireplace?

Currently, MHS has 50 pets available on the adoption floor with many more in our holding areas. Some of these animals are currently awaiting preparation themselves to get to the adoption floor. Others are simply waiting for space on the adoption floor.