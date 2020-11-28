Woof, woof, it's time for' Bark Friday' at the Midlands Humane Society

Each year the holidays sneak up on us.
Stores decorate earlier., it seems normal to see Christmas trees next to pumpkins, there is increased pressure to “up the ante” from the type of presents exchanged the year before, shopping lists get longer and errands become more harried.
When is enough, enough?
If the current year of craziness and fear from Covid-19 doesn’t make us sit back and be thankful for what we have, then I’m not sure what will.
Shopping small, making gifts rather than buying them and simply enjoying friends and family are delightful goals that we could all attempt.
In the same vein, I hope you consider the pets in your life to be members of your family. I hope you cherish them. Everyone who works at an animal shelter or rescue wishes for loving homes for all animals in need.
Could your home be one of them? Do you have room on your couch, windowsill, lap or atop a cozy pet bed nestled in front of the fireplace?
Currently, MHS has 50 pets available on the adoption floor with many more in our holding areas. Some of these animals are currently awaiting preparation themselves to get to the adoption floor. Others are simply waiting for space on the adoption floor.
Remember when you adopt a pet, you are really saving two lives — the pet you take home and the one who fills the kennel for their chance to find a loving family.
Maybe you are not in a position to adopt right now and that’s ok. We always encourage individuals and families to be fully ready to bring a new pet into their homes and commit to keeping it for its lifetime.
Luckily, there are many other ways to help animals at the Midlands Humane Society, other than adoption. Just yesterday, we kicked off our annual year-end fundraising drive, known as Bark Friday.
Bark Friday is a dollar for dollar matching campaign, and we are so excited to announce that the amount we are trying to match for 2020 is $33,500 for a total fundraising goal of $67,000.
We realize this is a very large grand goal, but we know that we have the best supporters around. There are 35 days for MHS to reach our goal and we’re confident we will get there.
You can donate online at midlandshumanesociety.org/donate, mail in a check or make an appointment to drop by and leave it in person. Because Bark Friday is a dollar for dollar match, your $10 gift becomes $20, $50 becomes $100 and $500 becomes $1000.
If sending in a check or giving a cash donation, please mark your donation to Bark Friday. Another way to help is by donating various products.
Our holiday “Giving Tree” started on Nov. 27. We have a couple different ways you and your family can participate in donating products that MHS uses every day.
You can make an appointment to come in and browse the tree to find tags with items you wish to donate. Or you can look at our Amazon Wish List (available through our website) to donate and have your selection shipped right to MHS from the comfort of your home.
If you have a question regarding donations to MHS of any kind, please contact Kori at 712-396-2264 or knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Omaha-Council Bluffs House Call Veterinarian:
Belamy, a 4-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair and Midnight, a 2-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair are ready to explore your house as they check out your holiday decorations.
Memphis is a 6.5-year-old neutered male Bullmastiff. Memphis is a well-behaved gentleman looking for a quiet home to enjoy his golden years.
He is a couch potato hoping for a spot next to you as you watch your favorite Hallmark movie. Memphis seems to like everyone he meets, walks very well on a leash and is treat motivated.
We think he would be happiest in a home with kids 10 and older along with another laid-back dog.
Mowgli is an 8.5-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair. He arrived with his sister Callie, a 3-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair, and they would love to be adopted together.
We are open Monday through Friday noon to 6 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11am to 3 p.m.
Call 712-396-2270 to make your appointment to visit these great pets or one of their friends.
Don’t forget — Giving Tuesday is Dec. 1 and all donations made this day will be matched as it falls during our Bark Friday Promotion.
