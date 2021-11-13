Wrap up adoption week with pets finding homes with PetSmart Charities

Sydney is a 1 1/2-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair who arrived at MHS as a stray at the end of July. She came to the shelter with kittens of her own.

After they were weaned, she fostered an orphaned litter until they were big and healthy to be put up for adoption. She is so deserving of a home of her own where she can collect on all her good karma and get spoiled like she deserves.

Jersey, a boxer/pit bull terrier mix is a sensitive girl with a big personality once she feels safe and comfortable. She is 2-years-old and ready to be part of a quiet home.

She does not do well with young children as they make her nervous so she would do best with adult-only home or children in their teens. She does know some basic commands and loves to show them off, especially when a treat is in store.

Stitch is a 4-year-old spayed female mastiff mix ready for her next stage in life. Stitch can be protective of her owners so extra training to manage that behavior is highly recommended.

Any children in the home should be 12-years-old and older and we feel she would do best in a home setting with her own yard.

Please visit our website, midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt to view available animals. MHS is not open on Sundays at this time, but you can visit with staff and volunteers at PetSmart in Council Bluffs this Sunday to visit with adoptable animals and take advantage of amazing adoption specials.