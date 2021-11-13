Wrap up adoption week with pets finding homes with PetSmart Charities

Midlands Humane Society is proud to partner with PetSmart Charities to bring adoptable pets to two local PetSmart locations — 815 McDermott St. in Council Bluffs and 6220 N. 73rd Plaza in Omaha, Nebraska in support of National Adoption Week, taking place through Sunday.
Nikki Cruickshank, MHS Executive Director said, “We are pleased to not only participate in our second National Adoption Week with PetSmart Charities in 2021, but also to be the lead organization for the Council Bluffs PetSmart location. With PetSmart’s help, we can find great homes for animals in need.”
To view all the pets available for adoption, please visit midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt, where you can tailor your search for cats, dogs or other animals. Adoptable cats will be available during each store’s regular hours. Dogs and additional cats will be available Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Council Bluffs PetSmart location only.
Special adoption fees for MHS animals taking part in the PetSmart National Adoption Week will be as follows: Cats 1-year-old and older can be adopted for $25 and dogs who have been at Midlands Humane Society for over 30 days can be adopted for $30.
Adopting a pet from Midlands Humane Society, rather than obtaining a “free pet” from a friend or online elsewhere, provides many benefits which save you time and money, while providing peace of mind when bringing a new pet into your home.
Cats and kittens receive the following treatments prior to adoption: spay/neuter surgery; age-appropriate vaccinations — including a rabies vaccine if the cat is old enough; microchip; feline leukemia testing; and flea and tick preventatives.
Dogs and puppies receive the following treatments prior to adoption: spay/neuter surgery; age-appropriate vaccinations — including rabies vaccine if the dog is old enough; microchip; heartworm testing for dogs older than six months; and flea, tick and heartworm preventatives.
To follow up any adoption, we always recommend setting up an appointment with your veterinarian within a few days after getting your new pet. That way they can get all the records needed and meet your new furry family member, all while addressing any other questions you may have at that time.
Midlands Humane Society opened its doors in 2015 and is the first and only 501©3 nonprofit humane society serving the Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County area — although our reach is much greater as we adopt to families near and far.
Our Mission is to protect and nurture companion animals and enrich the lives of people who love them. We are committed to finding the right homes for animals in need, while providing the community educational resources and assistance with pet needs when able.
PetSmart Charities, Inc. is committed to finding lifelong, loving homes for all pets by supporting programs and through leadership that bring people and pets together. Since 1989, through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. PetSmart Charities has helped to find forever homes and families for more than 9 million pets and counting.
In 2001, PetSmart hit their first major adoption milestone when Elise, a Retriever mix from Lexington, KY, became the 1 millionth pet to find her home. Since then, they’ve hit plenty of adoption milestones, including their 9 millionth pet adopted in 2019 and they look forward to hitting 10 million soon.
Each year, millions of generous PetSmart shoppers help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting more than $450 million since its inception in 1994.
Independent from PetSmart Inc., PetSmart Charities is a 501©3 that has received the four-star rating from Charity Navigator, a third-party organization that reports on the effectiveness, accountability and transparency of nonprofits, for the past 17 years in a row — placing it among the top one percent of charities rated by this organization. To learn more, visit petsmartcharities.org.
MHS Pets of the week are brought to you by PetSmart Charities:
Luna is a 2-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair who arrived at MHS as a stray at the beginning of October. Unfortunately, we’re not sure of her previous living situation, but she is a sweet girl ready to find her forever home.
Sydney is a 1 1/2-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair who arrived at MHS as a stray at the end of July. She came to the shelter with kittens of her own.
After they were weaned, she fostered an orphaned litter until they were big and healthy to be put up for adoption. She is so deserving of a home of her own where she can collect on all her good karma and get spoiled like she deserves.
Jersey, a boxer/pit bull terrier mix is a sensitive girl with a big personality once she feels safe and comfortable. She is 2-years-old and ready to be part of a quiet home.
She does not do well with young children as they make her nervous so she would do best with adult-only home or children in their teens. She does know some basic commands and loves to show them off, especially when a treat is in store.
Stitch is a 4-year-old spayed female mastiff mix ready for her next stage in life. Stitch can be protective of her owners so extra training to manage that behavior is highly recommended.
Any children in the home should be 12-years-old and older and we feel she would do best in a home setting with her own yard.
Please visit our website, midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt to view available animals. MHS is not open on Sundays at this time, but you can visit with staff and volunteers at PetSmart in Council Bluffs this Sunday to visit with adoptable animals and take advantage of amazing adoption specials.