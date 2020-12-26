You can help people and animals with a donation to Midlands Humane Society

Seeing the relief in an owner’s eyes when they are reunited with their lost pet is always a cherished moment. Working with the kind soul who found a stray animal on his way to work who took the time to bring the pet to us reaffirms the good in people. Having open, honest conversations with an owner who feels the need to surrender their pet is also part of our job. It’s important to glean pertinent information to find out the best course of action for the pet and the family.

Maybe the best answer is keeping the pet in the home with the current owner. Or are they surrendering their pet due to food insecurities? Is their pet suffering from a medical problem where we can help steer them towards assistance and the best course of action? Can MHS suggest some simple changes or training tips to bring peace to the house?

MHS staff is also here to help guide people through the last stages of their pet’s life. If you, as a pet owner, feel it’s time to help your pet cross the Rainbow Bridge, MHS can help you navigate these steps. We offer low-cost euthanasia services to the public along with general and private cremations. It’s important to give proper lifelong care to your pet.