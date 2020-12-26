You can help people and animals with a donation to Midlands Humane Society

It’s a given that humane societies serve animals. We work with them every day. Cleaning, feeding, vaccinating, bathing, playing, walking, medicating, training, and simply loving all the cats, dogs and other companion animals is what we’re all about. But have you ever stepped back and thought about the people served by a humane society?
It’s no secret that pets can’t survive on their own. They need people to provide quality food, vaccines to keep them healthy, medical procedures, and a comfortable environment to live. This year, probably more than ever, has proven that people need animals just as much.
Having an active, thriving humane society in this community is a blessing. As a nonprofit organization, we find ourselves in a wonderfully unique position to work with just as many people as we do animals.
First and foremost, the thousands of adoptions facilitated each year bring so much joy to everyone involved. Watching a child hold a kitten that her family adopts and knowing that they will grow up together is pure bliss! Helping a newly married couple meet with a few dogs on the adoption floor and adopting the perfect one is very rewarding.
Taking the time to speak to the senior gentleman and finding out that he just lost his wife and pairing him up with a senior cat to adopt is magical. Just imaging the two of them sitting on the couch watching television and keeping each other company is so rewarding.
Seeing the relief in an owner’s eyes when they are reunited with their lost pet is always a cherished moment. Working with the kind soul who found a stray animal on his way to work who took the time to bring the pet to us reaffirms the good in people. Having open, honest conversations with an owner who feels the need to surrender their pet is also part of our job. It’s important to glean pertinent information to find out the best course of action for the pet and the family.
Maybe the best answer is keeping the pet in the home with the current owner. Or are they surrendering their pet due to food insecurities? Is their pet suffering from a medical problem where we can help steer them towards assistance and the best course of action? Can MHS suggest some simple changes or training tips to bring peace to the house?
MHS staff is also here to help guide people through the last stages of their pet’s life. If you, as a pet owner, feel it’s time to help your pet cross the Rainbow Bridge, MHS can help you navigate these steps. We offer low-cost euthanasia services to the public along with general and private cremations. It’s important to give proper lifelong care to your pet.
If you would like to donate to our year-end fundraising campaign and help people as well as pets, you can visit our website at www.midlandshumanesociety.org and click on Bark Friday to give. We are trying to raise $67,000 by the end of December. An anonymous donor will match, dollar for dollar, up to $33,500. We have raised nearly $26,000 to date towards our match, so we are getting very close to making our goal. Your financial gifts go towards providing medical procedures, vaccinations, surgeries, food, enrichment, and lots of care for the animals while they are on their journey at MHS.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by all our wonderful donors, supporters, and adopters who have been by our side during 2020: Charlie is a 1.5-year-old neutered male pitbull mix. He is a sweet and goofy guy who should be a great fit for almost any active home. Charlie loves to play and is eager to learn new things for treats. He seems get along with almost every person he meets. We think Charlie will do best in a home with kids age 8 and older. At this time, we recommend he be the only pet in the home, and he is not suitable for apartment living. Please note, Charlie must be adopted outside of the city limits of Council Bluffs.
We have lots of available cats on the adoption floor. Three of our featured felines are Dale, who is a 2-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair. Dale is FeLV positive, so he may need some extra loving care throughout life. He should be the only cat in the home or live among other cats who are also FeLV positive, so as not to transmit the virus to other cats.
Shiraz is a strikingly beautiful 12-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair. She loves attention and could be a perfect lap warmer.
Harriet is a 3-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair. This poor baby is a little nervous and will need some time to emerge from her shell. But given time and patience, she should acclimate well. We are open today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and through the week from noon to 6 p.m.