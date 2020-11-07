Your cat might not be overweight; it could simply be its primordial pouch

Most of us have seen it. We’ve probably even laughed at it. Let’s face it, it’s hard to contain the giggles when you see your cat running towards you and catch a glimpse of his belly swinging from side to side.

Please don’t misunderstand — there are absolutely cats who are overweight, but don’t be too concerned if you only notice the ‘chubby’ area on your cat located on her underbelly near the inside of her hind quarters.

The primordial pouch is a loose flap of skin along a cat’s belly but is often mistaken for a growing gut. It’s okay if you have never heard of this before.

This pouch is located along the length of a cat’s stomach, but it’s more noticeable closer to the back legs. It can appear on all cats, regardless of whether they’re slim or a bit chunky.

Experts aren’t quite sure why cats have developed this, but they have a few theories.

First, the pouch serves as protection in a fight, as it shields vital organs from an attacking cat’s sharp claws. The good news is that even if a cat’s pouch is injured, the important internal organs may still be intact and, at best, unharmed. This saggy pouch can even come in handy protecting the belly when cats play-fight.