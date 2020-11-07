Your cat might not be overweight; it could simply be its primordial pouch

Most of us have seen it. We’ve probably even laughed at it. Let’s face it, it’s hard to contain the giggles when you see your cat running towards you and catch a glimpse of his belly swinging from side to side.
Please don’t misunderstand — there are absolutely cats who are overweight, but don’t be too concerned if you only notice the ‘chubby’ area on your cat located on her underbelly near the inside of her hind quarters.
The primordial pouch is a loose flap of skin along a cat’s belly but is often mistaken for a growing gut. It’s okay if you have never heard of this before.
This pouch is located along the length of a cat’s stomach, but it’s more noticeable closer to the back legs. It can appear on all cats, regardless of whether they’re slim or a bit chunky.
Experts aren’t quite sure why cats have developed this, but they have a few theories.
First, the pouch serves as protection in a fight, as it shields vital organs from an attacking cat’s sharp claws. The good news is that even if a cat’s pouch is injured, the important internal organs may still be intact and, at best, unharmed. This saggy pouch can even come in handy protecting the belly when cats play-fight.
A second biological explanation is that it allows cats to stretch out more when they run. If you’ve ever seen a video of a cat running in slow motion, you immediately notice how far out they reach with their front paws and extend their whole bodies.
Consider how uncomfortable you feel when your skin is dry and tight, for example because of cold weather, compared to when you have nicely moisturized skin.
In theory, the pouch makes them more flexible and therefore more comfortable to run, stretch and climb.
It’s also possible that the it exists as extra fat storage during lean times. Wild cats don’t know when and where they’ll find their next meal — unlike our spoiled domestic feline friends — so they often gorge themselves when they can, so they have extra fat reserves when the need presents itself. In this way, cats and their pouches are very similar to camels and their humps, giving them fat reserves.
The best way to tell whether a cat is overweight or if it is simply a primordial pouch, pay attention to your cat’s movements. If the bulge jiggles from side to side (and you giggle), it’s probably just the pouch and not the case of an overweight cat.
We have two amazing sets of sibling cats up for adoption this week. Two big orange brothers and two black and white sisters are ready to find their forever homes.
The sisters, Mia and Molly, would really like to stay together in their new home. They had to be separated for a brief while at MHS and they did not enjoy their time apart.
These gals are 5-years-old, are smaller in stature and are quite demure. They are getting more comfortable at the shelter and enjoy the company of people coming to visit.
The brothers, Leo and Aries, are 3-years-old. They are big boys, with delightfully soft fur who are quite the chatterboxes. They may do alright if adopted separately, but we are sure they would really love to remain by each other’s side. After all, they look like matching bookends, so who would want to break that up.
Midlands Humane Society is open Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come visit these great cats and all their friends.
