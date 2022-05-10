 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROTARY SCHOLARSHIPS

PHOTO: Rotary Club awards scholarships

051122-cbn-life-rotary-scholarship-p1

Council Bluffs Centennial Rotary Club President Jennifer Leverett (center) awards $1,000 scholarships to Abraham Lincoln High School senior Anna Newby (left) and St. Albert High School senior Allison Narm (right).
