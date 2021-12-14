 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Bald eagles and more at Lake Manawa

121521-cbn-news-wxwild-p5

The Omaha skyline stands in the background as Canada geese swim across the water at Lake Manawa State Park on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
121521-cbn-news-wxwild-p4

A juvenile bald eagle sits perched in a tree during sunrise at Lake Manawa State Park on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
121521-cbn-news-wxwild-p3

Four Canada geese swim near the water's edge on the south side of Lake Manawa State Park on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
121521-cbn-news-wxwild-p2

A bald eagle flies through the air at Lake Manawa State Park on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
121521-cbn-news-wxwild-p1

A bald eagle and a pair of black squirrels share a tree during sunrise at Lake Manawa State Park on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. The park was quiet in terms of visitors early Tuesday morning, but all sorts of wildlife were out and active, in and around the water.
