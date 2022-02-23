 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

PHOTOS: Bald eagles

  • 0
022422-cbn-news-eagle-p4

A bald eagle takes flight from a tree at Lake Manawa State Park on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. More eagles have been spotted near the lake and at the park as the water has opened up following last week's warm weather.
022422-cbn-news-eagle-p3

A bald eagle soars past some trees at Lake Manawa State Park on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. More eagles have been spotted near the lake and at the park as the water has opened up following last week's warm weather.
022422-cbn-news-eagle-p2

A bald eagle takes flight from a tree at Lake Manawa State Park on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. More eagles have been spotted near the lake and at the park as the water has opened up following last week's warm weather.
022422-cbn-news-eagle-p1

A bald eagle calls out from a tree branch at Lake Manawa State Park on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. More eagles have been spotted near the lake and at the park as the water has opened up following last week's warm weather.
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wedding has a boho vibe for Lincoln couple

Wedding has a boho vibe for Lincoln couple

To pay homage to their first date, Chelsea and Luke Castner used the courtyard outside of The Tavern for their first look, and The Other Room for some photos before heading to the church.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Eating salmon to boost immunity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert