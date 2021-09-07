 Skip to main content
PHOTOS Block Party in Bayliss Park full of fun, entertainment
PHOTOS Block Party in Bayliss Park full of fun, entertainment

Kids throw their hands in the air as Banana Girl sings a song during The Big Epic Show’s at Block Party in Bayliss Park, a family-friendly day of fun and entertainment hosted by Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation, on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The Big Epic Show, a comical hip-hop act for kids, got the party moving as families enjoyed a pleasant, sunny afternoon that also includes games, inflatable obstacle courses, face painting and more.
Rosa Figueroa, 2, has her face painted by Kari Reich during Block Party in Bayliss Park, a family-friendly day of fun and entertainment hosted by Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation, on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The free event also featured games, inflatable obstacle courses and a performance by The Big Epic Show, a comical hip-hop act for kids.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Emerson Willand, 7, left, and her cousin, Arzie Clark, 5, play with a beach ball during Block Party in Bayliss Park, a family-friendly day of fun and entertainment hosted by Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation, on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The free event featured games, inflatable obstacle courses, face painting and a performance by The Big Epic Show, a comical hip-hop act for kids.
Kids dance to The Big Epic Show’s set at Block Party in Bayliss Park, a family-friendly day of fun and entertainment hosted by Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation, on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The Big Epic Show, a comical hip-hop act for kids, got the party moving as families enjoyed a pleasant, sunny afternoon that also includes games, inflatable obstacle courses, face painting and more.
Families gather at Bayliss Park during the block party hosted by Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The free event featured games, inflatable obstacle courses, face painting and a performance by The Big Epic Show, a comical hip-hop act for kids.
