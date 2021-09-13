 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Ditmars Fields of Flight Hot Air Balloon Festival
PHOTOS: Ditmars Fields of Flight Hot Air Balloon Festival

Pilots participate in an evening glow at the Fields of Flight Hot Air Balloon Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard in Council Bluffs. See more photos on Page A6 and at NonpareilOnline.com.
The view from Leroy Clair's hot air balloon over the Council Bluffs area on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Clair was in town for the Fields of Flight Hot Air Balloon Festival at Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard. The event included competitions along with an evening fly-in and glow.
The view from Leroy Clair's hot air balloon over the Council Bluffs area on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Clair was in town for the Fields of Flight Hot Air Balloon Festival at Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard. The event included competitions along with an evening fly-in and glow.
The view from Leroy Clair's hot air balloon over the Council Bluffs area on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Clair was in town for the Fields of Flight Hot Air Balloon Festival at Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard. The event included competitions along with an evening fly-in and glow.

