CELEBRATING CB

PHOTOS: Great weather, great time at Celebrate CB parade, carnival

051522-cbn-news-parade-p1

Students and staff from Hoover Elementary School march along Pearl Street at the start of the annual Celebrate CB parade in downtown Council Bluffs on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
051522-cbn-news-parade-p2

Josh Turek, an Abraham Lincoln High School graduate and Paralympic wheelchair basketball champion, waves to the crowd outside City Hall on Pearl Street while serving as grand marshal of the 2022 Celebrate CB parade in downtown Council Bluffs on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
051522-cbn-news-parade-p3

Kids smile as they whirl around on the "Musical Chairs" swing ride during the Celebrate CB carnival at Bayliss Park on Saturday.
051522-cbn-news-parade-p4

Curtis McKeon waves to families as a Council Bluffs Fire Department engine rolls along Pearl Street during the annual Celebrate CB parade.
051522-cbn-news-parade-p5.jpg

Children enjoy the carnival.
051522-cbn-news-parade-p6

Spectators wave as floats pass by on Pearl Street during the annual Celebrate CB parade.
051522-cbn-news-parade-p7

Theresa DeWitt, youth services assistant at the Council Bluffs Public Library, dons a bee costume to show off the city's recent designation as a Bee City USA affiliate during the 2022 Celebrate CB parade in downtown Council Bluffs on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
051522-cbn-news-parade-p8

Mayor Matt Walsh jokes around with the parade commentators while marching along Pearl Street during the annual Celebrate CB parade in downtown Council Bluffs on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
051522-cbn-news-parade-p9

Wilson Middle School students walk along Pearl Street with their pirate-themed float during the annual Celebrate CB parade in downtown Council Bluffs on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
051522-cbn-news-parade-p10

Spectators watch as floats pass by on Pearl Street during the annual Celebrate CB parade in downtown Council Bluffs on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
051522-cbn-news-parade-p11

Carolynn Knott tosses candy to kids while walking with The Hub staff members and family during the annual Celebrate CB parade on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
051522-cbn-news-parade-p12

Liam Buck with Boy Scout Troop 537, center, marches along Pearl Street carrying his council's flag during the annual Celebrate CB parade on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
