PHOTOS: Santa Claus is coming to town

Nick Jenkins, 6 months, left, and his brother, Luke, 2, right, have their photo taken with Santa Claus at Bass Pro Shops in Council Bluffs on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. The jolly red man will be making appearances inside the Santa’s Wonderland area at Bass Pro Shops through Christmas Eve, where families can get a free photo with Santa and enjoy games and holiday-themed activities. Reservations can be made online at basspro.com.

Santa's Wonderland is open at Bass Pro Shops in Council Bluffs, and families have a chance to meet Santa for a free photo and other activities.
From left, Santa hands candy canes to brothers Nolan, 2, and Warren Lefeber, 4, of Sioux City after taking a photo together at Bass Pro Shops in Council Bluffs on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Brielle Harker, 4, left, is all smiles while her brother, Grady, 18 months, right, isn’t having it while visiting Santa Claus for a photo at Bass Pro Shops in Council Bluffs on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. The jolly red man will be making appearances inside the Santa’s Wonderland area at Bass Pro Shops through Christmas Eve, where families can get a free photo with Santa and enjoy games and holiday-themed activities. Reservations can be made online at basspro.com.
Counterclockwise from top left, Caden and Tristan Lowe and their daughter, Sariah, 5 months, pose for a photo with Santa Claus at Bass Pro Shops in Council Bluffs on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. The jolly red man will be making appearances inside the Santa’s Wonderland area at Bass Pro Shops through Christmas Eve, where families can get a free photo with Santa and enjoy games and holiday-themed activities. Reservations can be made online at basspro.com.
Joseph Evans, 2, left, gives Santa Claus his Christmas wishes after taking a photo at Bass Pro Shops in Council Bluffs on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
From left, Darla Mass of Crescent and her daughter, Mila, 5, pose for a photo with Santa Claus at Bass Pro Shops in Council Bluffs on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
