'Accidentally Historic' podcast features unique history of Council Bluffs

Just like many other businesses, the Historical Society of Pottawattamie County also had to temporarily close its doors last year due to COVID-19.

But with the closing of the museum came a new opportunity — a chance to start a podcast called “Accidentally Historic’’ with host Richard Warner of the Historical Society.

“There’s not very many positive things about the pandemic, but this is one of the few,” Warner said. “We had to close our museum and cancel all of our programming. Our museum director had the idea to start a podcast as well as a YouTube channel.”

The name of the podcast was an idea from one of Warner’s daughter-in-laws.

“After listening to my stories after far too many family dinners she said ‘Council Bluffs has a lot of history, but most of it happened by accident,’” Warner said. “Most of our Council Bluffs history didn’t start out to be historic, it was just people trying to get through their day and history sort of just happened.”

Each episode features guests who would normally have been in a live program and each show is roughly 15 minutes and Warner said that’s so it’s worthwhile to tune in and not so long that it’s unbearable.