'Accidentally Historic' podcast features unique history of Council Bluffs

Just like many other businesses, the Historical Society of Pottawattamie County also had to temporarily close its doors last year due to COVID-19.
But with the closing of the museum came a new opportunity — a chance to start a podcast called “Accidentally Historic’’ with host Richard Warner of the Historical Society.
“There’s not very many positive things about the pandemic, but this is one of the few,” Warner said. “We had to close our museum and cancel all of our programming. Our museum director had the idea to start a podcast as well as a YouTube channel.”
The name of the podcast was an idea from one of Warner’s daughter-in-laws.
“After listening to my stories after far too many family dinners she said ‘Council Bluffs has a lot of history, but most of it happened by accident,’” Warner said. “Most of our Council Bluffs history didn’t start out to be historic, it was just people trying to get through their day and history sort of just happened.”
Each episode features guests who would normally have been in a live program and each show is roughly 15 minutes and Warner said that’s so it’s worthwhile to tune in and not so long that it’s unbearable.
The most recent episode is titled “Women of the Rails,” focusing on women who made railroads successful. It’s the 10th episode in the series.
The idea came from the author Chris Enss, who wrote “Iron Women” about women who helped build the railroad. Enss is a New York Times best selling author and has written over 50 books about women of the West.
“Women have played a huge part in the story of trains, from inventing ways to make them safer to robbing them, and just about everything in between,” the description of the episode said.
Enss and Patricia LaBounty, curator of the Union Pacific Railroad Museum in Council Bluffs, are featured guests on the episode.
Other episodes touch on a wide variety of Council Bluffs area topics, including the Squirrel Cage Jail, Lake Manawa, Sweet 98 radio station, train robberies, Council Bluffs schools, haunted houses, Woodward Candy Company, George Simons and women of the railroads.
“We have one about the Squirrel Cage Jail which has been downloaded around the world,” Warner said. “It has over 2,000 listeners already. It’s amazing.”
Warner said it was nice to have a podcast because it’s still out there, unlike a program since once it’s done, it’s done.
Those who decide to tune in may learn some history of Council Bluffs that may not usually be discussed.
“A lot of people don’t realize the very first moving train to ever be robbed left from Council Bluffs,” Warner said. “I don’t think it’s something you want to brag about but history is history.”
Through the YouTube channel — Council Bluffs Revealed — listeners can find more Council Bluffs history is discussed including that Council Bluffs was the first capital of Nebraska.
Other topics discussed through the videos on the YouTube channel are Council Bluffs’ first building, Lewis Central burial ground, Council Bluffs’ first high school and more.
“History becomes fun when you realize how you are interwoven into the fabric of it,” Warner said. “These places that you actually walk and it resonates when you can visualize these other people in history walking there. That’s why local history is so important.”
Find all the episodes and information on the podcasts at bit.ly/3wU1JLl and videos on the YouTube channel at bit.ly/34tvlTA.
“As much as we plan to return to live programming, this business has let us contact people who we haven’t been able to contact before,” he said. “We’ve got more coming.”